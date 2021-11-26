Opinion: Donald Trump could run and win in 2024. Canada must prepare now to protect global democracy





Donald Trump and Melania Trump leave the White House in Washington on January 20.Anna Moneymaker / The New York Times News Service

Richard Albert is Professor of Global Constitutions and Director of Constitutional Studies at the University of Texas at Austin. He is a visiting professor this term at the Faculty of Law of the University of Ottawa. Allan Rock is President Emeritus and Professor of Law at the University of Ottawa.

Appalling, but true: All signs point to former US President Donald Trump running for the White House again in 2024. And the conditions are ripe for another victory.

He organizes massive campaign-style rallies, a recent poll gives him higher approval ratings than President Joe Biden, and a senior Trump aide has estimated the odds of a repeat to be between 99 and 100 percent.

Nationally and locally, Mr. Trump is placing his cronies in key positions, making an unprecedented string of endorsements in crucial races this year and next. Republican-controlled legislatures in battlefield states rig the electoral rules in their favor until the presidential election.

Things are not much better at the national level. Progressive and moderate Democrats are engaged in a destructive battle for the soul of the party, while the Republican Party is united behind Mr Trump: 78% of the GOP want him to run again, and 66% continue to believe that Mr. Biden was illegally elected. Republicans only need to win five seats in the 2022 Congressional midterm election to regain control of the House of Representatives smoothly, given that they can rewrite the boundaries of 187 Congressional districts.

Considering its likelihood, imagine what a second Trump presidency would look like. Emboldened and more experienced, he would renew the terrible threat the world had barely survived the first time around. As before, it would jeopardize world peace, cover authoritarians everywhere and destabilize the rules-based international legal order.

In the United States, his attacks on the long-standing constitutional norms and principles of the Americas eroded confidence in public institutions, led to an attempted coup on January 6, and resulted in the country’s demotion from a full democracy to imperfect democracy in the annual world ranking of democracies. governance.

Canada should also be concerned. It was not ready for Mr. Trump’s victory in 2016, no one was, and his presidency ended up being a disaster for Canadians.

He turned our peaceful and prosperous bilateral relationship upside down by tearing up the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), imposing tariffs on our steel and aluminum, and adopting an America First foreign policy that undermined our shared values. Its assault on the global trade market has made it harder for us to export our products and create jobs for Canadians. And he left a legacy of hate that allowed fanatics to increase the incidence of hate crimes and infect our own politics with a new generation of far-right supporters here at home.

A second term for Trump would make Canada more vulnerable than ever. But there are steps we can take now to minimize the damage to ourselves and the world if he is re-elected.

First, we need to strengthen our trade access to the United States. This means strengthening our relationships with governors, senators and mayors of states with substantial trade relations with Canada, arguing that any future restrictions will not only harm us, but their own people and products. Canada successfully deployed this strategy with the Trump administration when the president put NAFTA in his sights.

Second, we must prioritize diplomacy with key allies to develop a coordinated and mutually reinforcing strategy to uphold our multilateral commitments on environmental protection and sustainability, disarmament and non-proliferation and development. integrity of international financial institutions. Canada should send high-ranking ministers to Europe and across Africa, Asia and the Americas to speak quietly but frankly with its allies and create a united front when our common commitments are threatened. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to do the same to his counterparts at global summits around the world, including meetings of the Group of Seven, the Group of 20, the Commonwealth, La Francophonie and APEC.

Third, Canada can advance both our own interests and those of the world by crafting a collective response to the coming attack on democracy. It could take many forms, but perhaps the easiest way is to capitalize on the upcoming Summit of Democracies, recently announced by Mr Biden. The president plans to convene the summit in December, then hold a second, more elaborate meeting in 2022. Canada could propose creating an innovative, flexible and permanent new coalition of democracies that goes beyond occasional meetings.

Global democracies need a new forum because the ones that exist now are unstructured to deal with the unprecedented threat that Trump’s restructuring would pose. Neither the United Nations nor its predecessor, the League of Nations, was created to protect democracy. The United Nations includes both democratic and non-democratic countries as equal partners. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization prides itself on promoting democratic values, but it is primarily oriented towards mutual military defense and its influence is limited by its narrow regional reach in Europe and North America. The National Endowment for Democracy, for its part, provides grants to non-governmental organizations fighting for democracy, but it is not itself committed to the fight against authoritarianism.

This new global coalition could play a unique role in promoting and protecting democracy. Unlike the UN, the coalition should not admit clearly undemocratic states. Unlike NATO, it should cover the whole world. And unlike the NED, it should take decisive action to unite both allies and initiatives to reverse the wave of authoritarianism rising in the world.

Admission to this coalition would require that the signatories adhere to a declaration of democratic values ​​and commit to unite against any threat to democracy. Members would work together to pursue objectives closely related to democratic governance, including the defense of human rights and the dignity of all people, resistance to autocrats, the fight against disinformation and disinformation, the promotion of the rule of law, support for democratic movements and the strengthening of multilateral organizations attached to shared values.

Members would also have an eye beyond their own borders, providing incentives for undemocratic countries, provinces, states and cities to pursue democratization goals. Incentives could include foreign aid and assistance, favorable trade and development opportunities, and conditional membership in what would eventually become a powerful coalition for the public good. The overriding goal would be to create a world that rejects authoritarianism, thwarts its ability to grow and replicate, and denies it air to breathe.

At a more practical level, the coalition could support and share research on best practices in democratic governance, including strategies to counter threats to free and fair elections and policy innovations to address growing economic inequalities, among other challenges.

These are only broad outlines for the coalition. Defenders of democracy around the world may differ on its details, but no one can doubt that democratic decline is an urgent problem for all of us.

If Mr. Trump wins in 2024, we’ll be better prepared than in 2016 by laying the groundwork now. And if he does not, we will always have advanced our own national interests while promoting and protecting the global values ​​of democracy.

