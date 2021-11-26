Boris Johnson accused of ‘playing SimCity’ after research shows bridge to Northern Ireland cost $ 335 billion





The Prime Minister has already talked about creating a fixed link to boost connectivity, but it is understood that the idea was dropped as it would be too expensive and technically difficult. A feasibility study by Network Rail chairman Sir Peter Hendy found that a bridge would cost around $ 335 billion, while a tunnel would cost around $ 209 billion. Register now to our newsletter Policy Register now to our newsletter Policy Sir Peter said the price of either project would be impossible to justify as the benefits could not outweigh the costs. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.65%"/> Prime Minister Boris Johnson had to abandon plans for the costly bridge A bridge or tunnel would be the longest such structure ever built, and it would take almost 30 years to build. Sir Peter concluded that it was technically possible to build, maintain and operate a tunnel or bridge, but recommended that no further work be done due to the cost. Criticizing the idea, Lib Dem MP Jamie Stone said: National aviation, railways and roads are allowed to collapse, but Johnson just wants to play SimCity with taxpayer dollars. “We don’t need Boris’ vanity projects anymore. What we need in the North is for our local airports to stay open and our crumbling roads to be repaired. “When it comes to Northern Ireland, the PM is shamelessly deaf. I imagine security and clarity for business instead of being grand and threatening to trigger Article 16 would be higher on the priority list that this shiny new bridge. Read more < style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%"/> Read more SNP urged to work with UK government on improved transport following Union C … Labor shadow transport secretary Jim McMahon has asked Mr Johnson to make realistic suggestions. He said: “Considering this is the second endless bridge project that the Prime Minister has failed to take off, it’s probably time to accept that the joke wears off a bit. “Its actions, or lack thereof, on transportation in recent weeks speak much more than the empty words and broken promises we expect from this government. “If the Conservatives are serious about achieving our climate goals, they must work with leaders in every region and nation to find realistic solutions to improve connectivity and make our transportation networks sustainable, without wasting time on unworkable ideas. “ Mr Johnson has pledged to create a strategic transport network across the UK following a wider connectivity review by Sir Peter. One of the main recommendations of the report is to create a UKNet, which would map strategic locations across the country and chart how to link them, while providing additional funding for underperforming areas of the network. In Scotland, Sir Peter recommended reducing journey times and increasing the capacity of the west coast main line as well as routes between Scotland and London, and carrying out an assessment of the road and rail corridor of East cost. Upgrades to the A75 in southern Scotland have also been recommended, which would improve connectivity with Northern Ireland, while calls have been made to improve the A55, M53 and M56 and the South Wales to Wales Corridor, as well as the North Wales Coast Main Line and train links to the Midlands from Cardiff. A Scottish government spokesperson said: Transport is in the hands of Holyrood and the UK government should respect it. We will always seek to engage constructively with the UK government, for example, on cross border rail and our common desire for HS2 to serve Scotland, but UK ministers have no role in deciding whether to invest in large Scottish axes. Scottish ministers were not seen on the recommendations of the Union Connectivity report. However, if UK ministers are serious about playing a meaningful role, then they could simply provide the funding we need for such infrastructure investments in line with the budgetary mechanisms established for Scotland to determine our spending priorities.

