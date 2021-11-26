ECP asks government for money to mass produce EVMs for 2023 general election





A file photo of the board of directors outside the office of the Pakistan Election Commission. The ECP calls on the government to release funds for EVMs. At least 800,000 EVM will be mass produced for the next general election in 2023. The ECP writes a letter to the government, requesting a warehouse so keep 800,000 EVM in a safe place.

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) has requested funding from the government to mass produce electronic voting machines (EVMs) for the upcoming general election in 2023.

The ECP wrote a letter to the government to this effect.

At least 800,000 EVM will be mass produced for the next general election. For this, ECP needs a large sum of money to keep going, The News reported.

In its letter to the government, the ECP also requested a warehouse to keep the 800,000 EVMs in a safe place.

“ECP seeks to develop an appropriate infrastructure for the elections and to monitor the whole process without any difficulty. For infrastructure development, ECP asked the government to release funds as soon as possible, ”the letter said.

The government decides to consult with ECP on the use of EVMs

Earlier this week, the federal cabinet formed a ministerial committee to liaise with the ECP to ensure the implementation of recently passed legislation on electoral reforms, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said.

At a press conference after the cabinet meeting, the Information Minister announced that the next general election would be held “surely” through the EVMs and that overseas Pakistanis could vote.

Earlier this month, the government convened a joint session of parliament, which passed dozens of treasury bills, including those relating to the use of VPDs in elections and the voting rights of Pakistanis living in abroad.

Chaudhry said a ministerial committee – comprising Parliamentary Affairs Advisor Babar Awan, Minister of Railways Azam Swati, Minister of Science and Technology Shibli Faraz, Minister of Information Technology Aminul Haq and the Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan – had been trained.

The committee, the minister continued, will liaise with the ECP to ensure the implementation of recently passed laws. The committee will finalize all the details of using EVMs in the next election, such as cost, number of machines and others, he added.

Despite the legislation, ECP has two minds on the use of EVMs in the next election

Despite the legislation required to hold elections using EVM, the ECP was still unsure whether EVMs will actually be used in upcoming polls, it was reported earlier.

This observation by the ECP came during a meeting of the members of the Standing Committee on Law and Justice of the National Assembly, chaired by the PTI deputy Riaz Fatyana.

It took India 20 years and Brazil 22 years to start using these machines, ECP secretary Omar Hamid Khan told lawmakers, explaining that it will also take them “some time” to put EVMs in service.

The head of the ECP said there are issues with the use of EVMs and he cannot say for sure whether or not the use of EVMs will be applicable in the next election.

Khan said EVMs would need to go through 14 stages before they could be used in the next general election. There would be three or four other pilot projects related to the use of EVMs, he argued.

“How many EVMs will be in a polling station also remains to be determined,” he said, adding that the public institution was trying to help Pakistanis abroad.

On this occasion, MP Aalia Kamran raised very relevant questions, including how EVMs would be used in areas without Internet.

“[The] the people of Balochistan will hardly vote. How will they vote on an EVM? She asked.

