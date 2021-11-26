Best quotes from PM Modi at Constitution Day event

Besides an obvious reference to Congress for its “dynastic politics” earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been a strong advocate against developed countries hampering the progress of developing countries like India. During his speech at a reception in Vigyan Bhawan to mark the Constitution on Friday, he spoke at length about India’s colonial past and how the existing colonial mindset was a “looming obstacle” in the world. development path of developing countries.

READ ALSO | “Feast for the family, by the family”: on Constitution Day, Prime Minister Modi explains why dynastic politics is the biggest problem

Giving the latest example of the United Nations Climate Change Conference, the COP26 summit, which was recently held in Glasgow, Prime Minister Modi said the environment issue was also “hijacked” by developed countries. . Modi said: “Developed countries have caused 15% more emissions. as India since 1850 to the present day.

Here are some quotes from Prime Minister Modi’s speech at a Constitution Day event in Vigyan Bhawan:

ON DEVELOPED COUNTRIES CREATING HEDGES: Attempts are being made to close the path and resources for developing countries through which developed countries have reached where they are today. Over the past decades, a network of different terminologies has been woven for this. But the goal has always been one: to stop the progress of developing countries.

ON THE COLONIAL SPIRIT: Today, no nation exists directly as a colony of another nation. But that does not mean that the colonial mentality has ended. This state of mind gives rise to many distortions. We can see a clear example of this in the obstacles that arise in the development path of developing countries. It is unfortunate that obstacles are created in the development of our nation, sometimes in the name of free speech and sometimes in other ways. He tried to judge our nation on parameters of other nations, without knowing our situation or the aspirations of our youth.

ON THE ENVIRONMENTAL QUESTION: The question of the environment is also tempted to be diverted for this purpose. We saw an example of this at the recent COP26 summit. If we are talking about absolute cumulative emissions, developed countries have caused 15% more emissions than India since 1850 to date. Yet India is lectured on environmental conservation. India has lived with nature rooted in its tradition, where God is seen even in plants, where the earth is worshiped as the mother. For us, these values ​​are not limited to books.

ON THE EDITORS OF THE CONSTITUTION: Our Constitution draftsmen gave us the Constitution in light of the dreams of the people who lived and died for independence and cherishing the great millennial traditions of India. Hundreds of years of addiction have driven India to several problems. India, once called the golden bird, suffered from poverty, famine and disease. In this context, the Constitution has always helped us to move the nation forward.

ON POST-INDEPENDENT INDIA: If we compare to other countries, then the nations that became independent around the same time as India are way ahead of us today. This means that a lot of things still need to be done. We must achieve the goal together. It is a reality that even after decades after independence, a large part of the country’s population has had to suffer exclusion; millions of people who didn’t even have a toilet at home, who lived in the dark with no electricity, who were without water.

TO TRANSFORM EXCLUSION INTO INCLUSION: To invest in the understanding of the problems, the pain to make life easier, I consider that to be the true honor of the Constitution. I am convinced that, in accordance with this sentiment of the Constitution, a vigorous campaign is underway to convert exclusion into inclusion. Attempts are made to close the way to development. People who do this don’t have to bear the brunt of it. It must be supported by this mother whose child cannot study in the absence of a power station, by this father who cannot take his child to the hospital in time when there is no road.

Congress and several other opposition parties decided to boycott the celebrations a day ago. “The BJP continually attacks constitutional rights. We want to make it clear that if the opposition or its leaders are invited, they shouldn’t just invite us to just sit down and listen, ”said Congress leader Anand Sharma.

Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.