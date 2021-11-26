The drums of war in Taiwan and Ukraine

The vastness of Eurasia becomes framed by belligerence. On the Western Front, Russia has deployed an increasing number of military units in areas near its border with Ukraine, prompting a wave of speculation about its motives. And in the east, China’s behavior vis-à-vis Taiwan has become increasingly worrying.

A widely reported study of war games by a United States (United States) think tank concludes that the United States would have few credible options if China launched a sustained attack on the island. In either case, the aggressor’s strategic intent is clear. The government of Chinese President Xi Jinping has been keen to call for Chinese reunification, seeing it as a fitting conclusion to the Chinese civil war.

After World War II, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) took control of mainland China but failed to eliminate the nationalists from Chiang Kai-sheks. They retreated to Taiwan (and some smaller islands), which has since remained outside of CCP rule.

Sometimes China’s official statements on reunification have stated that it should be carried out peacefully; but on other occasions, the Chinese leadership has abandoned the adverb. Additionally, in developing and equipping its military, China has focused specifically on enhancing its ability to subdue Taiwan should it ever attempt to declare independence.

Most countries, including the United States, have long maintained a one-China policy, refusing to formally recognize Taiwan as an independent state. But in the absence of formal diplomatic relations with the island, many countries have developed relations through other channels such as trade and technology.

Taiwan is a world leader in the production of advanced electronic chips. It is also a brilliant democratic achievement. If the Chinese society present in Taiwan can be democratic, perhaps the same political vision could one day be extended to the rest of China.

On the other side of Eurasia, the situation in Ukraine is radically different from that of Taiwan, not least because Russia has formally recognized its independence. The occupation and annexation of Crimea by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2014 was declared illegal and overwhelmingly condemned in the United Nations General Assembly (where only 11 countries voted against the resolution).

Nonetheless, last summer, Putin published a long and remarkable essay claiming that Russia, Ukraine and Belarus belong together historically. Ukrainian or Belarusian sovereignty, he now asserts, can only be achieved with Russia, under the ultimate authority of the Kremlin.

Putin’s revisionism runs so deep that he even criticized Ukraine’s formal status of independence under the Soviet constitution (that never meant anything at the time). Putin’s strategic intention is clear: he sees Ukraine’s independence as increasingly intolerable.

Like China with its designs on Taiwan, Russia prepared and equipped its army for the specific purpose of invading and conquering Ukraine before an outside force could disrupt the occupation. In addition to seizing Crimea, the Kremlin has already sent regular military forces to Ukraine, as it did in August 2014 and again in February 2015 in the eastern Donbass region. Putin seems both ready and willing to launch another similar foray, if not a larger-scale operation.

No one doubts that a Chinese military takeover of Taiwan would radically change the security order of East Asia, just as a Russian military takeover of Ukraine would upset the security order of Europe. But what has yet to be fully appreciated is the possibility of the two occurring simultaneously in a more or less coordinated fashion.

Taken together, these two acts of conquest would fundamentally alter the global balance of power, spelling the end of the diplomatic and security agreements that have underpinned world peace for decades.

Such a scenario is not as far-fetched as it seems. Although China claims to defend non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries, it is scrupulously silent on the issue of Ukrainian sovereignty. There is no reason to believe that he would not support a new Russian assault on that country if it served his own purposes.

Certainly, it would be a big mistake for China to invade Taiwan and for Russia to invade Ukraine. The economic development of both countries would be decisively retarded by the large-scale sanctions that would inevitably follow.

The risk of a broader military conflict would be high, and countries like Japan and India would almost certainly embark on a massive military build-up to counter China. Europeans are already moving more resolutely towards a policy of strengthening their defense.

As careful as these developments are, they offer cold comfort. The drums of war are heard quite clearly. The job of diplomacy is to make sure that they don’t become more than background noise.