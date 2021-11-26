Kyle Rittenhouse becomes a key figure in the Trump world





Kyle Rittenhouse enters the courtroom at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Monday, November 8, 2021.

Sean Krajacic | Swimming pool | Reuters

Since being acquitted last Friday on homicide and other charges, Kyle Rittenhouse has said he wants to stay out of politics and is troubled by the politicization of his case.

“How polarized it has become is absolutely disgusting: on the right or on the left people are using me for a cause that should never have been used as a cause,” the 18-year-old said earlier this morning. week.

Yet Rittenhouse, who argued he was acting in self-defense when he shot two people dead during protests last year in Kenosha, Wis., Has become a symbolic figure for the right wing pro- Trump as the former president plans to run for re-election and wields power by issuing endorsements in various Republican primary races.

Some prominent conservatives worked to make Rittenhouse a hero, who was armed with an AR-15 style rifle on the streets of Kenosha during the protests that erupted after the police shooting of black man Jacob Blake . Rittenhouse commented on politics and polarization on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News, who had a team built into the Rittenhouse team during his trial. He has appeared alongside Republican agents in photos, and he himself met Donald Trump at the former president’s private Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

One of the key figures in Rittenhouse’s post-acquittal life is Jillian Anderson, a former Fox News guest who previously appeared on “The Bachelor.” A former cheerleader for the team now known as the Washington Football Team, she is currently a freelance booker, producer, publicist and communications director, according to her LinkedIn page.

Anderson was pictured next to Rittenhouse at a Florida restaurant after he was acquitted. She was also pictured in another group which included Carlson and other later photos. Almost all of these photos were posted on Anderson’s social media pages.

Jillian Anderson in “Bachelor in Paradise”.

Bob D’Amico | Disney General Entertainment Content | Getty Images

“I work with the team,” Anderson told CNBC in a Twitter message after being asked about her role with Rittenhouse. She then asked CNBC to email her. Since then, Anderson still has not responded to multiple requests for comment.

Mark Richards, a lawyer for Rittenhouse, told CNBC “I have never met or spoken to Jillian Anderson.”

Anderson has been linked to Trump and his Conservative allies for years. She was recently paid over $ 10,000 for media relations advice by a political action committee supporting Josh Mandel’s campaign in the Ohio Senate, according to Federal Election Commission files reviewed by CNBC. The committee is called Team Josh and paid Anderson for what is described as “media relations advice”. Anderson posted a screenshot on her Twitter page this week of herself, alongside another featuring Mandel holding a laptop. Mandel called Rittenhouse an “American hero” and “role model.”

Anderson and Rittenhouse were also recently pictured next to Adam Waldeck, who worked on former Republican President Newt Gingrich’s 2012 presidential campaign before leading two right-wing groups that do not publicly disclose their donors. One of those organizations targeted Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election before changing its name in 1776 to Action to focus on tackling the critical teaching of racial theory. Waldeck appeared in a photo with Rittenhouse that was posted to Anderson’s social media.

Anderson has ties to other Trump allies. Conservative publication The FederalistlistsAnderson as Ambassador of Turning Point USA and the Falkirk Center. Turning Point USA, founded by longtime Trump supporter Charlie Kirk, advocates for conservative voices on school campuses.

The Falkirk Center is a think tank supported by the Evangelical Liberty University. It was co-founded by Kirk and Jerry Falwell Jr., who stepped down as president of Liberty University over various scandals. Kirk left the think tank this year. Falkirk Center podcasts, according to The Bulwark, have been the source of various conspiracy theories, including those that question the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Anderson boasts in a photo she credits longtime right-wing activist and activist Jack Posobiec with what she describes as her “behind-the-scenes plans.”

“Over the past 12+ months @jackmposobiec has been one of the best front men for a lot of my behind-the-scenes projects. Appreciate you brother!” she said in a previous Instagram post.

Another photo on Anderson’s Instagram page shows her at an event in November at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago. The rally was to celebrate the America First Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank created to promote several of Trump’s favorite policies. The event featured Trump himself and photos show Anderson with several Trump allies, including Senator Lindsey Graham, RS.C., and Representative Madison Cawthorn, RN.C. Cawthorn was among a group of Tory lawmakers who said Rittenhouse could come and work for his office.

“Congratulations to @ a1policy[America First Policy Institute] on a big event and continually keeping America First. #MAGAA, ”Anderson’s Instagram post read.

