Colonial-minded forces are slowing India’s growth, PM Modi says

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that India’s growth story was being disrupted by forces with a colonial mentality, including in the name of free speech.

Addressing an event organized by the Supreme Court on Constitution Day, he said that a colonial mindset still exists, years after colonialism ended, and that these forces are putting obstacles in the way of growth in developing countries.

“We are the only country that is meeting the goals of the Paris Agreement in advance and yet, in the name of the environment, various pressures are being created on India. All of this is the result of a colonial mindset, ”he said.

“But the pity is that in our country too, because of such a state of mind, obstacles are put in the way of development, sometimes in the name of freedom of expression and sometimes with the help of others. thing, “he added.

The Constitution is the greatest force to remove the obstacles created by a colonial mindset, Modi said, adding that the government and the judiciary are born out of the Constitution and, therefore, are twins.

He said that “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas” is a powerful manifestation of the spirit of the Constitution, and added that a government dedicated to the Constitution does not discriminate in development and “We have shown it”.

In a scathing attack on Congress, he also said that the “greatest threat” to the functioning of a healthy democracy is when a party is led by a family generation after generation and its entire system is controlled by them.

Addressing a Constitution Day event in the central hall of Parliament, without naming anyone, he knocked on family celebrations, describing them as “feast for the family, feast by the family” and added: “I don’t think you need to say anything more.

The event was ignored by 15 opposition parties, including Congress, Trinamool Congress, the Samajwadi Party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Communist Party of India, who allege the government is “undermining parliamentary democracy” . Congress said it did not participate in the protests and reminded the country that the Constitution is not being respected and is instead being undermined.

Besides the constituents of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), parties such as Biju Janata Dal, YSR Congress, Telangana Rashtra Samithi, Bahujan Samaj Party and Telugu Desam Party attended the event organized by the secretariat. and the president of Lok Sabha.

Modi told the rally, “This event was not that of any government, political party, or prime minister. The Speaker is the pride of the House. It is a worthy position. This is the dignity of Babasaheb Ambedkar, the dignity of the Constitution.

In the spirit of the celebration of Constitution Day, Modi said it was on the 125th anniversary of Ambedkar’s birth “we all felt that what could be a more auspicious occasion than the gift that Babasaheb Ambedkar had done to this country, we should always remember his contribution in the form of a book of memory (Smriti Granth) ”.

Constitution Day was meant to pay homage to the foresight of such figures as Ambedkar, Rajendra Prasad, Mahatma Gandhi and all those who made sacrifices during the struggle for freedom, he said.

The event was also addressed by President Ram Math Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and President of Lok Sabha Om Birla.

After the President’s speech, the nation joined him in reading the Preamble to the Constitution. President Kovind also released the digital version of the Constituent Assembly debates, the digital version of the calligraphic copy of the Constitution and the updated version of the Constitution which includes all the amendments to date.

