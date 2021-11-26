Graham emerges as an ally of choice for Biden’s legal choices





Senator Lindsey GrahamLindsey Olin GrahamThis Thanksgiving, avoid political fights over food and talk about UFOs instead. bolstered his Conservative credibility, with a fiery defense from then-Supreme Court candidate Brett KavanaughBrett Michael KavanaughThe race isn’t at the center of the Rittenhouse case, but the media is shouting it anyway. PLUS Judge Kavanaugh. But now he quietly emerges as one of President Biden’s most frequent GOP supportersJoe BidenUS lawmakers arrive in Taiwan to meet with local officials Biden meets with Coast Guard on Thanksgiving Five Reasons Biden GOP To Be Thankful this season of MORE judicial candidates.

The Evolution is the latest turning point for the South Carolina Republican and former Judiciary Committee chairman, seen by critics as a political chameleon but known for his connections with Democrats and his willingness to change within his own party.

Graham’s support for Biden’s court choices comes even though he remains deeply linked to the two former President Trump Donald Trump Five reasons for Biden, GOP to be grateful this season Thanks for Thanksgiving himself The immigration provision in the project The Democrats’ reconciliation bill makes no sense PLUS touting its own judicial candidates and faces a GOP base deeply hostile to Biden and the Democrats in Congress.

He thinks presidents who win elections can appoint judges, obviously subject to extreme cases, and I think he’s following through on that, said Russell Wheeler, a member of the Brookings Institution that studies judicial confirmations.

Graham has touted his willingness to support a president’s judicial candidates even though he disagrees with their philosophy, noting that he was one of nine GOP Senators who voted for Judge Sonia SotomayorSonia Sotomayor’s Supreme Court is grappling with excluding Puerto Rico from the federal benefits program. forgetting to be foiled by Texas abortion law? Press: At war between Catholics, Pope Francis sides with the nomination of Biden MORE to the Supreme Court in 2009 and one of the five who supported Elena KaganElena KaganWhy the courts took a break for Trump but not for abortions in Texas? Supreme Court Fights Limits on Digital Billboard Ads, Free Speech The Supreme Court grapples with FBI offer to derail 9/11 trial PLUS a year later.

Senator Graham has long believed that under the Constitution the President has the right to select any judges he chooses and as long as they are qualified they should generally be confirmed by the Senate, Graham’s office said in a statement.

This is the traditional and customary role of the Senate in the judicial confirmation process, he added.

Graham’s support for Bidens’ Senate candidates was not widespread. Earlier this month, he and all other GOP senators voted against moving Jennifer Sungs’ nomination to the 9th Circuit, forcing Vice President Harris to break the tie to make the nomination available for a vote.

He also opposed the nominations of Myrna Perez and Beth Robinson, both of whom were selected to serve as U.S. Circuit Judges on the 2nd Circuit, in Senate votes.

But Graham’s support for Bidens’ other judicial candidates makes him increasingly an outlier in the GOP Senate caucus, where only Sense. Hill’s Morning Report – Brought to you by ExxonMobil – Arbery case, Biden’s spending bill tests every view of justice MORE (R-Maine) and Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann Murkowski Man accused of threatening senators from Alaska pleads not guilty Two women could lead powerful Senate spending panel for the first time in history Three senators are calling NYT’s coverage of Sinema’s clothing “sexist”. MORE (R-Alaska), two well-known moderates, vote for Bidens’ judicial candidates for the Senate with about the same frequency.

Judicial observers say it has more to do with the growing partisanship around judicial appointments than with any change in Graham.

Wheeler described Graham’s position as the old-fashioned view that was once more prevalent in the Senate.

The assumption has always been that when our person is in the White House, expect the same deference from senators from the other party. It’s all out the window now. It’s now, you know, the dog eats dog, he said.

Asked about Graham’s willingness to support judicial candidates, Thomas Jipping, senior legal adviser to the Heritage Foundation, noted that this was likely his role model since he was in the Senate.

Jipping said that during the Obama administration, Graham voted against then 5% of President Obama, Barack Hussein Obama. double threats from progressives and Trump’s presidential candidates MOREs on average, compared to the GOP average of 12%.

After Graham, Murkowski and Collins, support within the GOP conference for Bidens’ judicial candidates is declining sharply. Senator Chuck Grassley Chuck Grassley The Democrat of Iowa drops his candidacy to challenge Grassley after the death of his nephew. moved away from fourth place by supporting 12 of the 28 judicial candidates who have received roll-call votes on the Senate floor so far this year.

Thirteen GOP senators did not vote to confirm any of Bidens’ presidential candidates, based on Hill’s analysis of roll-call votes.

It’s a change from the way Republicans supported candidates during the Obama administration.

According to Wheeler’s data, only 18% of Obama Circuit candidates and 9% of his district candidates got 30 or more non-votes. President George W. Bush received 30 or more non-votes on 18% of his circuit choices and none of his district choices, while President Clinton received 30 or more no votes on any of his circuit choices and only 1% of district court judges.

Biden, so far, has won 30 or more null votes on 89% of his appeals and district judges, in what judicial observers describe as the pursuit of increased Democratic opposition to Trump’s judicial candidates.

The bulk of the Republican conference votes against most of Bidens ‘candidates, Jipping said, noting that the GOP Senate conference on average opposed nearly 80% of Bidens’ choices.

As well as being one of the most likely GOP votes for Bidens’ Senate picks, Graham became the most trusted Republican vote on the equally divided Senate Judiciary Committee.

He was the only Republican on the panel to vote for the nomination of Gustavo Gelpis to be a judge on the First Circuit. He also broke with other GOP senators on the committee by being the only Republican to help advance the nomination of Veronica Rossmans 10th Circuit, although he missed the full Senate vote, and Margaret Irene Strickland for be a district judge in New Mexico.

Because all other Republicans voted against those candidates, Graham’s backing helped Democrats avoid an 11-11 tie on the committee. While tied votes aren’t fatal to a nomination, it does force Democrats to take more speaking time before the nomination gets a confirmation vote.

In other instances, Graham did not vote for the committee candidates, but neither did he actively vote against them, including the Lees Second Circuit nomination where he was recorded on the committee’s record as successful. .

He was also recorded as voting on Deborah Boardman’s nomination to the district court, which was advanced out of the committee in an 11-10-1 vote. Graham, along with Murkowski and Collins, backed Boardman’s nomination in a final Senate vote.

A number of senators on the Republican side have helped us get things done, Sen. Dick Durbin said Dick Durbin91 House Dems called on the Senate to expand immigration protections in Biden’s spending bill. -McConnell Reduces Debt Ceiling Drama PLUS (D-Ill.). This is one of them, but others have also helped.

But Graham’s position puts him at odds with some of the Senate’s most ardent Conservatives and potential 2024 candidates, who sit on the committee: GOP Sens. Josh Hawley Joshua (Josh) David Hawley Post-1/6 GOP playbook is clear and dangerous for Democrats it should be votes, not megaphones Risch dismayed by blockade of other GOP senators on the diplomatic choices of Biden PLUS (Mo.) Beijing Olympics Let’s not go too far in regulating the acquisitions of Big Tech PLUS (Ark.).

Hawley did not vote for any of Bidens’ Senate candidates, while Cotton voted for two.

Graham’s support for Bidens’ candidates has not gone completely unnoticed. Fox News host Tucker CarlsonTucker CarlsonKyle Rittenhouse: No money traded for Tucker Carlson interview, documentary series Taibbi: Media should learn from Kyle Rittenhouse cover Bret Baier confirms his “concerns” about the documentary Tucker Carlson of Jan. 6 PLUS objected to it in a segment earlier this year, wondering why the Conservatives continue to promote him and allow him to continue on the Judiciary Committee?

Graham chaired the panel for part of the Trump administration, including overseeing Judge Amy Coney Barrett Amy Coney Barrett Progressive or moderate, Senate Democrats must advance Biden’s agenda to protect reproductive rights at hearing of MORE’s appointment last year and assist Trump’s presidential candidates through the Senate.

Graham has maintained a close relationship with Trump since leaving office, including playing golf with him, trying to bridge a deep rift between former president and former ally of GOP leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnell Five reasons for Biden, GOP to be grateful this season, five wins, Democrats can be thankful for bipartisan Senate success for more MORE compromises (Ky.) And arguing that Trump is integral to the party’s future .

Hes also touted his role on the Judiciary Committee and Trump’s judicial choices since the former president stepped down, most notably at a Faith & Freedom Coalition conference earlier this year. Trump has obtained confirmation from a total of 234 judges, including three Supreme Court justices and 54 appeals court picks.

I want to thank Donald Trump for appointing over 200 judges, Graham said at the event.

Do you understand what we did from 2016 to 2020 for this country? He asked. Do you understand how we have changed the nature of the tribunal for the next 30 to 40 years?

