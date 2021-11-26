The Peppa Problem: Why Boris Johnsons CBI Speech Bombed So Badly? | Boris Johnson

In recent speeches, Boris Johnson has quoted Kermit the Frog and James Bond, and drew all kinds of football analogies. Yet none of them have been as widely criticized as the one he gave to business leaders earlier this week, when he threw up a seemingly unscripted long riff on Peppa Pig.

According to political scientists, the fury is a sign that cracks are starting to appear in his free-wheeling political style.

While they (mostly) admired the way he always got his point across, they said critics suggested people were starting to tire of the Crisis Mode booster that seemed appropriate for the early stages of the pandemic.

It’s not that Johnson’s CBI speech on Monday was particularly different from those he gave before. But this time it was widely criticized as chaotic, a mess and most embarrassing by a Tory prime minister.

Experts who spoke to the Guardian said that rather than a change of style, the speech could represent a point where voters would no longer be amused by his jokes, in a new chapter in his tenure as prime minister.

Michael Kenny, director of the Bennett Institute for Public Policy at the University of Cambridge, said the CBI speech was a car accident. As the political context changes, the big question for him is whether this way of speaking should adapt.

His relentless optimism and inflationary rhetoric about what government does works best in a position of political strength, not when you’re under tremendous pressure and there are a lot of obvious issues people start to worry about. The risk is that you look disconnected and almost avoiding.

Yet Johnson’s speeches were the cornerstone of his unique political style, which draws on comedy and the performing arts. This made him the first real famous Prime Minister in British political history, said Matthew Flinders, professor of politics at the University of Sheffield.

He’s absolutely fantastic in terms of his performative skills and his ability to work a crowd. He uses speeches not to convey information, but as a tool for entertainment, to have fun and develop as a character.

This use of humor also allowed him to control the conversation through deflection, Flinders said. His most famous tactic is to ask him a serious question, respond with a story that will turn into a joke, and by the time you heard that, you forgot the original question.

Political scientists agreed that the Johnson style was part of a larger trend towards a more informal way of doing politics that rejected the technocratic professionalism of the 1990s.

Steven Fielding, professor of political history at the University of Nottingham, said the way Johnson’s speeches conveyed clear messages such as making Brexit a reality fit better with today’s attention deficit culture than the more complicated political arguments of the past.

Academics specializing in linguistic analysis said Johnson’s speeches showed a distinctive use of language. Helen Thaventhiran, a lecturer in philosophy of language at Cambridge University, said she used many of the stylistic tricks of populism, such as its use of everyday language, slogans, anecdotes and jokes.

You think you are getting something that makes you feel full or satisfied. You remember the Picasso hair dryer [as Johnson described Peppa Pigs appearance], but you don’t really get anything nutritious, you don’t get policy or logical thinking.

Dai George, a UCL syntax researcher, said that exceptionally the sentences in Johnson’s transcribed speeches were broken and scattered. This allows a more complex syntax to land with the punch of a tabloid sound clip.

George added that while Johnson’s analogies were generally well received thanks to their pictorial flair or a cognitive spark of surprise, the Peppa Pig story failed because it sounded like a crude anecdote from a witness speech.

Zahira Jaser, an assistant professor at the University of Sussex specializing in the psychology of leadership, suspected that the CBI speech would also not have succeeded due to the hearing.

While Johnson was able to take a more natural stance as a heroic leader in his much-regarded Conservative Party conference address through classic references and grandiose statements, at CBI people in front of him will be convinced by the numbers, and he finds it much more difficult to reason in numbers than in words, she said.