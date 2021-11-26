Prime Minister Imran Khan blames Sindh government for flour and fertilizer crisis





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday held the Sindh government responsible for the wheat flour and fertilizer crisis, FYR News reported.

According to the details, the prime minister held a meeting with members of Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaaf (PTI) here in Islamabad to discuss the political and economic situation in the country. The issue related to the flour and fertilizer crisis was also discussed during the meeting.

According to the inside story of the meeting, the prime minister lambasted the Sindh government led by the Pakistan People’s Party for failing to take action against grabbers in the province. He noted that the rates were highest in Karachi because the Sindh government had taken no action against the hoarders.

Sources said the meeting also discussed the issue related to the audio recording of Pakistani Muslim League Nawazs (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz regarding the shutdown of television ads. . PM said PML-N has tried to create a division in the media.

CENTER FOR INTERVENTION IF SINDH DOES NOT TAKE ACTION AGAINST ACCUMULATORS: PM IMRAN KHAN

In what capacity did Maryam Nawaz head the government media cell? he wondered.

The Prime Minister observed that the leaders of the PML-N characterized the members of the PTI in power as fascists when they themselves were more than that.

PM warns Sindh against intervention

Chairing a high-level meeting yesterday to review the country’s wheat and fertilizer stocks, the prime minister called for an immediate crackdown on fertilizer grabbers and punitive measures against them under anti- profiteering and anti-hoarding.

The meeting was informed that there were 6.6 million metric tonnes of public wheat stock available and that an adequate stock of fertilizer would also be available for the Rabi harvest in 2021.

He further stated that legal remedies will be taken against the hoarders and profiteers.

“In the event that the government of Sindh does not take effective measures against these criminals, the federal government could intervene under the relevant legal provisions to compensate for the inaction of the provincial government against the grabbers,” said the prime minister.

PM was of the opinion that the inaction of the Sindh government was negatively affecting the supply and prices of fertilizers throughout the country, including Sindh.

