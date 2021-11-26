Turkish court decides to keep Osman Kavala in prison | New

Istanbul, Turkey An Istanbul court has ordered the continued detention of philanthropist Osman Kavala, which could worsen Turkey’s ties with Europe.

The hearing was the first since a dispute over the case that brought Turkey to the brink of a diplomatic crisis with several Western allies last month, when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened to expel ambassadors from 10 countries after asking for Kavala’s release. .

Rights groups have criticized the detention and trial of 64-year-old Kavala as absurd and politically motivated. The Turkish government has dismissed the criticism and declared the Turkish judiciary to be independent.

Friday’s court ruling could jeopardize Turkey’s membership of the Council of Europe, which has requested the release of Kavalas in accordance with a ruling by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR). The Istanbul court has set the next hearing for January 17, 2022.

Turkey is a member of the 47 countries of the Council of Europe and is bound by its own national constitution to follow the decisions of the ECHR. But Ankara ignored several of the ECHR’s orders, including those relating to the release of Kavala as well as the jailed pro-Kurdish politician Selahattin Demirtas.

Turkey risks infringement proceedings

The Committee of Ministers, which supervises the implementation of the judgments of the ECHR, is to meet from 30 November to 2 December in Strasbourg.

Andrew Cutting, spokesperson for the Council of Europe, told Al Jazeera that the committees’ decisions are expected to be released on December 3.

Cutting said the Committee of Ministers should first decide, by a two-thirds majority, to give notice to Turkey of its intention to initiate infringement proceedings, and then to need an additional vote to the two-thirds majority to officially refer the case to the ECHR to ask if Turkey had violated the Council of Europe human rights convention by failing to implement the courts’ decision.

Ayse Bugra, wife of philanthropist Osman Kavala, speaks to media in court after a hearing with Kavala and 15 others on their role in national protests in 2013, in Istanbul, Turkey, November 26, 2021 [Umit Bektas/Reuters]

At this point, Turkey could become the second country, after Azerbaijan, to face infringement proceedings within the Council of Europe.

Nacho Snchez Amor, the European Parliament’s rapporteur on Turkey, who attended previous hearings, told Al Jazeera that the court ruling to keep Kavala in detention undermines recent efforts to restore ties between the European Union and Turkey.

Today is the last opportunity for the Turkish state to comply with its obligations under the charter of the Council of Europe, and I am disappointed because I would prefer the infringement procedure to be avoidable, a he declared.

But apparently at this very moment, after [seeing] Once again this questioning of the ECHR judgment of the Council of Europe, we are awaiting a solution from the Committee of Ministers to open infringement proceedings.

Tense ties

The diplomatic dispute between Turkey and several Western countries erupted last month when 10 ambassadors in Turkey issued a statement calling for the immediate release of Kavalas.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the ambassadors exceeded diplomatic standards and ordered their expulsion, but then backed down from the threat.

The dispute was resolved after a carefully drafted statement from Western embassies said they would continue to work in accordance with the practices set out in the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

The 10 countries of the United States, Canada, New Zealand, Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Finland represent Turkey’s allies in NATO and some of its largest trading partners.

Erdogan called the dispute a victory for his insistence that countries not interfere with Turkey’s judicial process, and told his supporters that embassies would now be more cautious.

Rights groups reject decision

Rights groups have also called on the Committee to take action against Turkey in the Kavala case.

Osman Kavalas’ detention is again illegally extended by unanimous court vote, Human Rights Watch’s Emma Sinclair-Webb wrote on Twitter on Friday, calling on the Committee of Ministers to initiate infringement proceedings against Turkey.

[Turkeys] The refusal to execute a binding judgment of the ECHR is not only an inadmissible violation of Osman Kavalas’ right to liberty, but also a threat to the European human rights system as a whole, wrote on Twitter Nils Muiz, director Regional Europe of Amnesty International.

It is up to the member states of the Council of Europe to react to this challenge and to initiate infringement proceedings.

No new evidence

Kavala, 64, is well known in Turkey for his work with civil society groups, including the Open Society Foundation, whose Turkish section he founded. He was first arrested over four years ago and charged in 2019 for participating in a conspiracy behind the 2013 Gezi Park protests in Istanbul. He was acquitted by a Turkish court in February 2020.

But the philanthropist was never released, and hours after the acquittal, prosecutors laid new charges claiming he was part of a separate plot relating to a failed coup attempt in 2016.

His case was later merged with that of 51 other people indicted in connection with the Gezi protests in 2013, charged with a series of crimes including espionage, membership in terrorist groups and attempting to overthrow violently the government. If found guilty, Kavala could be sentenced to life in prison.

Kavala has denied the accusations, saying the accusations are fantastic in nature and not based on any evidence. He declined to participate in further hearings and on Friday he did not join the court via a videoconference system connected to Silivri prison just outside Istanbul where he is being held.

Lawyers, opposition lawmakers and supporters gather outside the courthouse, Caglayan courthouse, as a Turkish court holds a hearing with philanthropist Osman Kavala and 15 others [Umit Bektas/Reuters]

Defense lawyers for Kavalas, in a statement, said the courts’ justification for keeping him in detention was based on allegations that were not substantive enough to be mentioned in the prosecution case.

Kavala is accused of being in a conspiracy for the 2016 coup attempt with Henry Barkey, an American scholar who is on trial in the same case in absentia and denies the charges, an allegation based on cellphone recordings showing that the two were nearby. Defense attorneys stressed that the data does not show the two never had any phone conversations, a point Barkey also made.

The court also cited allegations that Kavala funded Gezi’s protests in 2013, which began with a rally of thousands against a planned redevelopment project in Istanbul’s Taksim Square, then turned into more anti-government protests. important.

Defense attorneys for Kavalas said a report cited by Turkey’s Financial Crimes Board of Inquiry Tribunal does not conclude that there was evidence of money sent to protesters in Gezi Park.

The trial stage shows that no new evidence is presented for someone who has been detained for 4 years with the same charges and allegations, and that the evidence put forward by the indictment is not even of quality to arouse mere suspicion, the lawyers said in a statement.