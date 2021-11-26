Chinese adviser says energy crisis will not slow climate action





China’s energy crisis will not derail plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions over the next few years, according to a senior researcher involved in drafting the proposals. The 2025 energy plan, which is expected to be released by next month, will focus on prioritizing the use of more renewable energy and improving energy efficiency, according to Xu Xiaodong, senior advisor at China Electricity. Power Planning and Engineering Institute, a government think tank. “The electricity crisis is not a normal phenomenon because China has sufficient capacity to meet demand, so it will not change the course of low-carbon development,” Xu said during a briefing. conference online Wednesday. A nationwide electricity crisis due to a coal shortage has slashed output in some key industries in recent months and pushed the price of China’s main fuel to an all-time high in October. The situation has since calmed down as Beijing took steps to increase coal production, although concerns remain over expectations of a colder-than-usual winter. While China has aggressive plans to develop renewable energy, it continues to rely on coal to support economic growth and expects fuel to remain in the energy mix well beyond President Xi’s target. Jinping to reduce consumption from 2026. The world’s largest consumer of fossil fuels has resisted efforts during COP26 climate talks to decisively phase out coal. China’s continued investment in coal-fired power plants means its relatively new fleets will likely remain in service until they retire 40 years from now, around the time the country expects to zero CO2 emissions. China’s medium-term energy plan aims to prioritize coal-fired power after renewables and nuclear power for new capacity additions through 2025, according to Xu. But there is still a place for coal to help maintain the stability of the grid system in the transition to more intermittent renewable energy sources, he said. To achieve China’s carbon neutrality plan, including an energy target that will increase the use of non-fossil fuels to 80% of the country’s energy mix by 2060, China must double wind and solar production by 2025, said Tao Ye, vice director of renewable energy. energy development center affiliated to the National Development and Reform Commission. © 2021 Bloomberg LP

