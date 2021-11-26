“PML-N calls us fascists, but they are more than that”, says Prime Minister Imran Khan





According to sources, the prime minister said the audio clip of Maryam exposed their [PML-N’s] secrets. Earlier this week, Maryam Nawaz confirmed the authenticity of a viral audio clip. Prime Minister Imran Khan holds the government of Sindh responsible for the wheat crisis.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that the PML-N calls the PTI-led government “fascist”, but that the party itself is “more than that”, as he criticized the audio clip of the PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz regarding the denial of advertisements to the media. .

According to sources, the prime minister said the audio clip exposed their [PML-N’s] secrets. He also wondered in what capacity the head of the PML-N had issued such directives.

The sources added that at a party meeting, the prime minister said: “They [PML-N] say we impose restrictions on the media and call ourselves fascists, however, they are more fascists than us. “

Earlier this week, Maryam Nawaz confirmed the authenticity of a viral audio clip in which she could be heard asking someone to stop the commercials on four TV channels.

At a press conference, a reporter asked Maryam about the authenticity of the audio clip. Responding to the question, the PML-N leader said she will not deny that the voice is her own or say it was fabricated.

I was running the party media cell at the time and it’s an old audio clip, she said.

It’s relevant to mention here that in the audio that went viral on social media, Maryam was heard telling someone that no ads will be shown on the four channels she named.

“Sindh government responsible for wheat crisis”

Prime Minister Imran Khan also touched on the issue of skyrocketing inflation in Karachi and the problems facing Sindh province. He held the Sindh government responsible for the wheat crisis.

“The government of Sindh has taken no action against the hoarders that led to the wheat crisis,” he said, adding that due to the policies of the provincial government, Karachi is facing the rate of inflation. the highest in the country.

