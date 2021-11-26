China reportedly pressured Didi to be delisted from NYSE





Chinese regulators have pressured top executives at running giant Didi to come up with a plan to delist from the New York Stock Exchange over concerns over data security, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. the subject. The powerful Chinese Cyberspace Administration (CAC) has asked management to take the company off the U.S. stock exchange over concerns over the leak of sensitive data, one of the people said. He also wants the rideshare giant to promise to fix the delisting issue within a certain time frame, the person said. The cyberspace regulator said, according to the person, the prerequisite for relaunching Didi’s ridesharing and other apps in China is that the company must agree to pull out of New York. Proposals under consideration include direct privatization or a second listing in Hong Kong followed by delisting from the United States, the person said. In July, the ACC ordered app stores to remove 25 mobile apps operated by Didi – just days after the company was listed in New York. He also told Didi to stop registering new users, citing national security and the public interest. The prerequisite for relaunching Didi’s ridesharing apps and other apps in China is for the company to agree to delist from New York’s list, sources told Reuters. NurPhoto via Getty Images Reuters reported earlier this month that Didi was preparing to relaunch its applications in the country by the end of the year in anticipation that Beijing’s cybersecurity investigation into the company would be completed by then, citing sources directly involved in the recovery. Neither Didi nor the ACC responded to Reuters requests for comment. The people refused to be identified because they were not authorized to speak to the media. Shares of Didi, led by chairman Liu Qing (left) and CEO Cheng Wei have fallen 42% since its IPO in June 2021. VCG via Getty Images Bloomberg first reported on Friday regulators’ request to delist Didi. Shares of investors Didi SoftBank and Tencent fell more than 5% and 3.1%, respectively, as a result of the report. SoftBank Vision Fund owns 21.5% of Didi, followed by Uber with 12.8% and Tencent 6.8%, according to a June filing from Didi. If privatization continues, shareholders will likely be offered at least the IPO price of $ 14 per share, as a lower bid so soon after the June offer could result in lawsuits or shareholder resistance. , according to the report, citing sources. Chinese regulators have opened an investigation into Didi’s collection and use of app users’ personal data, which regulators say was collected illegally. South China Morning Post via Getty Images Shares of Didi, which have fallen 42% since its IPO in June, are down 6.3% to $ 7.60. The company clashed with Chinese authorities when it continued listing in New York, despite the regulator urging it to suspend it while a cybersecurity review of its data practices was being conducted. sources told Reuters. Shortly thereafter, the CAC launched an investigation into Didi for his collection and use of personal data. He said the data was collected illegally. China, led by President Xi Jinping, aims to harness the power of tech giants after years of unhindered growth. Getty Images Didi responded at the time by saying that he had stopped registering new users and would make changes to comply with rules on national security and the use of personal data and protect user rights. Chinese tech giants come under state scrutiny over anti-monopoly behavior and handling of their vast consumer data, as government tries to curb their dominance after years of growth unimpeded.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2021/11/26/china-reportedly-pressuring-didi-to-delist-from-nyse/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos