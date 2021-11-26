Prime Minister Imran asks “in what capacity did Maryam Nawaz head the government media cell?”





After the PML-N leader admitted that she was heading the party’s media cell, Prime Minister Imran Khan asked while he was chairing a meeting of PTI leaders. [PML-N Vice President] Maryam Nawaz at the head of the government media cell?

The Prime Minister observed that the PML-N had tried to create a division in the media, after Maryam Nawaz confessed to ordering the media cell to stop broadcasting ads on certain channels.

Prime Minister Imran Khan further observed that PML-N leaders called PTI members fascists when they themselves were more than that.

They accuse us of trying to curb the media when they themselves are exposed now, he said.

According to the sources, Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry briefed the prime minister on the progress of the committee formed to investigate the admission of Maryams and the action taken so far.

In another case, the prime minister, while chairing a meeting to review the implementation of the Sindh development plan worth 444 billion rupees, said the rehabilitation of 14 districts in the province was a priority, while adding that the objective of the plan was to improve the socio-economic situation. status of residents of Sindh.

The Prime Minister instructed the relevant departments to speed up works on the Hyderabad-Sukkur highway and the construction of sports complexes in Badin, Ghotki, Thar, Mirpurkhas, Tando Muhammad Khan, Hyderabad and Sanghar, while regretting that the governments previous ones ignored the development of Sindh.

The Prime Minister further indicated to the authorities concerned that priority should be given to the less developed and rural areas of the province to ensure prosperity, while stressing the need for transparency, quality of work and respect for deadlines during the process. implementation of the plan.

It is relevant to note that Sindh’s development plan includes projects related to roads and highways, housing, information and telecommunications technologies, water resources, health, higher education, vocational training, disaster management, railways, energy and the creation of sports facilities.

Meeting participants were informed that overall, Sindh’s development plan includes 48 Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) projects, 50 non-PSDP projects and seven public-private partnership programs.

It is worth mentioning that the government has approved 26 new PSDP projects and allocated financial resources for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

An amount of Rs16.304 billion has been authorized by the Planning Commission for eight divisions and organizations of the federal government.

The meeting brought together Dr Fehmida Mirza, Asad Umar, Hammad Azhar and other senior officials.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pakistantoday.com.pk/2021/11/27/pm-imran-asks-in-what-capacity-was-maryam-nawaz-running-govts-media-cell/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos