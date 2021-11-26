Trump says he “never” considered war with China, gets angry with Mark Milley





Donald Trump turned Black Friday into Flashback Friday.

Ex-president emailed saying he “never” considered starting a war with China and General Mark Milley “should be tried for treason” if he called the military Chinese to promise advance warning of an American attack.

The statement comes more than two months after the release of the book “Peril” by journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, who said the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff gave assurances to China in the final months of the mandate of Trump.

Milley, the most senior US military officer, admitted at a House committee hearing in September that he gave such assurances to General Li Zuocheng of the People’s Liberation Army.

General Mark Milley said he told his Chinese counterpart he would issue a warning if Trump orders an attack on China. Patrick Semansky – Pool via CNP Former President Trump called Bob Woodward a “scammer” in his email. Getty Images for Audi Canada

“Does anyone really believe that longtime con artist Bob Woodward and his light pocket dog assistant Robert Costa imply in their fictional book that I was planning to go to war with the China, but one of the dumbest generals in the military called the Chinese to tell them he will let them know if this action continues, ”Trump said in an emailed statement.

“Milley may have called, but if he does, he should be tried for treason.”

Trump added, “I never even thought about going to war with China, other than the war I was winning, which was on TRADE. Making up stories like this and selling them to the public is shameful. I looked at that craggy, smug face of Woodward as he “pisses off” the audience and thought to myself, “I wonder if history will really believe this stuff?” »How to regain his reputation? I was the only president for decades who did not bring us into a war, I got us out of wars! “

It is not known what prompted the former commander-in-chief to release this statement. Trump is openly teasing a potential revenge against President Biden in 2024.

Milley became chairman of the Joint Chiefs in 2019.AFP via Getty Images

Milley admitted in September that he told his Chinese counterpart he would warn if Trump orders an attack on China. I said, damn it, I’ll call you. But we weren’t going to attack you, the general said after the book’s allegations sparked outrage on Capitol Hill.

As stated in the book, Milley told Li on October 20, “If I was going to attack, I will call you ahead. It won’t be a surprise. “

Milley recalled on Jan. 8, two days after a savage mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol to disrupt the certification of Biden’s Electoral College victory.

Biden stood by Milley’s side, saying “I have great confidence in General Milley,” and the general’s office said Milley “communicated regularly with defense chiefs around the world, including with the China and Russia “.

Trump called Bob Woodward and Robert Costa’s book Peril “fiction.” Guerin Charles / Abaca / Sipa USA

“His appeals with the Chinese and others in October and January were consistent with these reassured duties and responsibilities in order to maintain strategic stability,” Milley’s office said. “All of the president’s calls to his counterparts, including those reported, are staffed, coordinated and communicated with the Defense Department and the interagency.”

Mark Esper, Secretary of Defense at the time of the October appeal, was said to have been aware of pre-election outreach in China. But Christopher Miller, the acting Secretary of Defense at the time of the second appeal, said Milley had not obtained his signature and that it “represented a shameful and unprecedented act of insubordination on the part of the highest military officer. of Nations “.

Milley had previously been accused of undermining civilian control of the military by resisting Trump’s efforts to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan before he left office on January 20. That effort was ultimately scuttled by Milley, who reportedly enlisted the help of National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien and Miller are pleading with Trump to change his mind.

Axios reported that National Security Agency interceptions indicated that Afghan officials believed US military leaders would resist Trump’s exit plans and that a US official who had spoken with Milley told an Afghan official that Milley did not had no faith in the civilian leadership of the Pentagon.

