There is nothing wrong with Boris Johnson’s letter to Emmanuel Macron

Worried parents who fear their offspring will show an unhealthy streak in politics, and who might even consider a career in parliament, could do worse than forcing them to listen to shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds, explaining the latest political position of his party. .

It’s depressing and proof, if needed, that the Labor opposition is as eager as anyone else to extract political capital from the appalling Channel tragedy that left 27 people dead, including three children. Thomas-Symonds took the opportunity to bolster his party’s Line of the Week, saying the letter Boris Johnson sent to President Macron proved the PM was out of control and the letter was a huge mistake.

Solid stuff indeed. What a pity he wasn’t prepared for the next, rather obvious question about what part of the content of Johnson’s letter he found so objectionable. After what could have been a panic break, he replied: Good to know. but what struck me about the letter was that the Prime Minister was asking for so many things that should have already been negotiated.

Johnson is therefore out of control for sending a letter, the substance of which agrees with the shadow Home Secretary. Okay, watch that out for now.

Then, reflecting on his feet, Thomas-Symonds decided that the rationale for accusing the Prime Minister of being out of control was that he had made the letter public an interesting qualifier that will no doubt be applied to Thomas’ own future statements. -Symonds if he dares to do them on Twitter or via open letter.

Maybe it is opposition for its own good, maybe it is a hangover from the poison wars of Brexit, but there really is no need for the Labor Party to oppose everything that the government just says and does because it thinks it can get the latest incident under control, no matter how sensitive it is. and tragic in their favorite tale describing Johnson as unfit to run the country.

If the letter to President Macron contained elements that Labor agreed with and it appears that the five substantive points have the full support of the opposition, then why not just say so? The problem, of course, is that the French have also chosen to play politics with this tragedy and have chosen to take offense at Johnsons by daring to speak out publicly on an issue that is of great concern to the British people. And so they did not invite Interior Minister Priti Patel to a summit in France to discuss the migrant crisis.

So the question arises: what is the priority of the French governments? Stop more migrant deaths at sea or play with the voters’ platform in the run-up to the presidential elections? It’s perfectly understandable that ministers in Paris may have preferred Johnson to communicate privately on the matter, at least initially. But do they imagine that the absence of the British Home Secretary at the top will help find a way out of the crisis? If they do, I have a bridge to sell them.

It is literally a matter of life and death. It is not about Boris Johnson’s ability to govern or the Labor Party’s anemic attempts to impeach him before the next election. These are not French ministers injured or outraged by the stretching of diplomatic protocols. None of this matters when there are terrified children breathless as they sink beneath the waves of the English Channel. And it is monstrous for politicians on either side of this channel to imagine otherwise.

Is it really too much to ask that the well-being and security of migrants take precedence over trivial concerns of domestic politics? At times like this, it doesn’t matter what the latest opinion polls say or which party has the upper hand.

However, would it be possible, even expected, that our policies, whether government or opposition, rally to new efforts to stop the daily flotilla of migrants who liberate France? We already know that Labor has no problem with the substance of Boris Johnson’s political demands. Although they have remained largely silent on the matter, it can be assumed that they oppose, at least in private, the illegal arrival on our shores of thousands of people who simply cannot stand France a single. more day.

Not that it matters (see above), but it’s not as if there is political capital to be done by the Labor Party on the issue of chain migrants anyway. No one believes that a Labor government would be more effective in preventing the arrival of small boats or be more determined to send their occupants back to where they came from. And there is a real danger that British citizens will grow impatient with a party that instinctively and consistently sides with any country in the EU in any dispute with the British government.

Of course, the government must redouble its efforts to prevent these illegal and dangerous crossings; if voters are unhappy with the situation, it is not because there are too few safe routes to Britain for asylum seekers. But Labor has nothing to gain and everything to lose by playing politics with this issue. No one is convinced, so start doing what Keir Starmer promised when he became Labor leader two years ago: constructive opposition has never been more needed than when innocent lives are on the line.