Turkish court decides to keep Kavala in prison during trial

A Turkish court on Friday kept civil society leader Osman Kavala in prison despite Western pressure and the risk the case could further damage Ankara’s relations with Europe.

The hearing in Istanbul was the first since President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened to expel 10 Western ambassadors who demanded the release of Kavala.

It also happened as Erdogan faces one of the toughest economic tests of his reign since 2003 and the Turkish lira tumbles to record highs against the dollar.

The 64-year-old civil society leader and businessman, held without a conviction for more than four years, is accused of funding anti-government protests in 2013 and playing a role in the attempted coup from 2016.

If found guilty, he could be jailed for life without the possibility of parole.

Western diplomats, including countries whose envoys had been threatened with expulsion, were in court, as were several opposition lawmakers.

The next hearing is scheduled for January 17.

The philanthropist has become a symbol for his supporters of the broad repression unleashed by Erdogan after the failed coup.

Kavala, who denies the charges, snubbed the hearing on Friday after his case sparked a diplomatic standoff last month when all 10 embassies – including the United States, France and Germany – said in a highly unusual statement that his continued detention “cast a shadow” on Turkey’s democracy and judicial system.

Erdogan accused diplomats of trying to “teach Turkey a lesson” and threatened to expel them.

‘Unfortunate’

Kavala’s case could prompt the Council of Europe’s human rights watchdog to launch its first disciplinary hearings against Turkey in a four-day meeting starting Tuesday – a procedure that was not used only once in the history of the Court.

The watchdog issued a final warning to Turkey to comply with a 2019 European Court of Human Rights order to release Kavala pending trial.

“It’s unfortunate,” a Western diplomat told AFP of the court ruling.

“I don’t know what (the government) thinks but (Turkey’s non-compliance) will have consequences,” the diplomat said on condition of anonymity.

One of Kavala’s lawyers, Koksal Bayraktar, told the court that Turkey’s disrespect for the European Court’s verdict was “against the constitution” and constituted a “constitutional crime”.

This action “will not only harm the Council of Europe level, but will further complicate Turkey’s relations with the West,” he said.

The threat of deportation was resolved after the United States and several other countries issued statements claiming that they abided by the United Nations convention requiring diplomats not to interfere in the internal affairs of a host country. .

“Attack on human dignity”

Erdogan has often compared Kavala to Hungarian-born American financier George Soros and called him a “remnant of Soros” in October, which drew sharp scolding from the Paris-born philanthropist.

“The insulting and defamatory remarks by the president against a person who is not convicted and whose trial is pending constitute an attack on human dignity,” Kavala said in a statement.

Kavala, who has previously attended Istanbul’s main court hearings via video link from his cell in Silivri on the outskirts of the city, said he had lost confidence in a fair trial.

In an interview with AFP this month, presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin declined to speculate on the outcome of the infringement proceedings.

“I hope they (the Council of Europe) take all the facts into consideration and respect the rule of law in this country (…) when making a decision,” he said. .

Speaking to AFP from his prison cell last month, Kavala said he felt like a tool in Erdogan’s attempts to blame a foreign plot for national opposition to his nearly two-year rule. decades.

“I think the real reason for my continued detention is that it responds to the government’s need to keep alive the fiction that the Gezi protests (2013) were the result of a foreign plot,” Kavala said.

He was acquitted of Gezi’s charges in February 2020, only to be arrested again before he could return home and returned to prison for alleged links to the coup plot.

