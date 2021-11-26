Democracy and Pakistan, an oxymoron





US President Joe Biden invited around 110 countries to a virtual democracy summit in December, including key Western allies as well as Iraq, India and Pakistan, according to a list recently released on the department’s website. of state. But why Pakistan? Undoubtedly, this is called a parliamentary democracy. But is it really?

The conference was a campaign pledge by the US president, who placed the struggle between democracies and “autocratic governments” at the heart of his foreign policy. The “Summit for Democracy” will take place online on December 9-10 before a face-to-face meeting at its second edition next year. It aims to “galvanize commitments and initiatives around three main themes: defense against authoritarianism, the fight against corruption and the promotion of respect for human rights”.

Pakistan has failed on all these points. And on several occasions. After independence in 1947, Pakistan was established as a parliamentary system based on elected forms of governance. However, the military ruled for more than three decades (1958-1971, 1977-1988, 1999-2008) and it was difficult for democracy to take root due to conflicts of government.

The first five-year term of an elected government began in 2013 and 2018 signifies the first democratic transfer of power, the record proves. In Pakistan, civilian governments are subject to military influence and pragmatically accommodate the military in order to reduce the chances of a coup. The Pakistani army is the de facto leader of the country backed by the ISI. We all know the fate of Nawaz Sharif who sought to strengthen civilian government.

It could be safely said that Pakistani governments are surviving at the mercy of its military, and this in turn draws its strength from the evocation of the “Indian threat”. How did Imran Khan become the head of government? Is it not due to the intervention of the army in the electoral process? “Yeh jo dehsat gardi hai, is ke peechey wardi hai” (terror is supported by the military) was a popular song during the 2018 elections and denigrated the entrenched roots of democracy in Pakistan.

There is evidence to suggest that the military waged a campaign of intimidation and threats to secure Imran Khan’s position by suppressing his political opponents, the judiciary, the media and activists. First, the media have come under unprecedented pressure, raising fears that the military will carry out a silent coup. There have been widespread kidnappings of journalists, censorship and the financial ruin of establishments that have refused to follow the official line, not to cover or praise the PML-N, to focus on the winning image of the PTI and to d ‘Imran Khan.

Geo TV, the country’s largest broadcaster, was forced to shut down its antennas for weeks. Dawn, the oldest newspaper, has been threatened for interviewing Sharif where he suggested Pakistani activists were responsible for the 2008 Bombay bombings. The brazen suppression of two of the biggest news houses was a warning for others to side with. .

The suspension of media and press rights highlighted the excessive military influence over the electoral process. Then the voting banks systematically collapsed. It was an election under the shadow of threat and “democracy” won again in Pakistan. It’s a shame that Biden even treats countries like Pakistan as democratic!

