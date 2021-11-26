Book Review: Chris Christie to the Rescue?





Chris Christie was all over television last week promoting his book, Republican Rescue, the cover of which creatively shows an elephant holding a rescue tube in its trunk.

As the name suggests, the GOP is in danger. If not, why would he need to be rescued? The peril for Republicans is Donald Trump and the wacky conspiracy theories the former president seems to inspire.

That’s the essence of the book, but before we get to that, Christie spends the first part of the book detailing her personal relationship with Trump.

They met years ago when Christie was a prosecutor in the United States and their friendship blossomed.

When Trump arrived at the White House, Christie said the current president offered him many jobs, but not the one he would have accepted – the attorney general. So Christie began to spend his governorship life at home in Mendham Township.

Christie’s anecdotes and observations of Trump won’t shock anyone who follows politics closely.

When a very ill Christie was battling COVID at Morristown Medical Center, he received a call from the President.

A sincere desire to be cured?

Not really. Christie said the president is concerned he (Christie) blames him (Trump) for contracting the virus.

If you needed more proof of Trump’s bizarre mindset, you saw it when Christie recounted a debate prep session during Campaign 2020. Christie played Joe Biden.

But that day Trump was referring to FBI Director Christopher Wray, who the president said was the worst member of his administration. And for that, Trump blamed Christie, who the president said recommended Wray. During the discussion and arguments that followed, Trump left the room. So much for the preparation of the debate.

Fast forward to January 6.

Christie, who was home that day, said he tried to contact Trump in four different ways in hopes of getting him to do something – anything – to stop what was happening at the Capitol. But he never reached it.

This brings us nicely to the second part of the book – Crazy Talk.

Christie is outspoken about the silly beliefs and conspiracy theories he says hurt the Republican Party, including Q-anon, Pizzagate (the belief that Hillary Clinton and other prominent Democrats are running a sex operation in kids in a DC pizza place) and, of course, the refusal of Trump and many other Republicans to accept the 2020 election results.

In my opinion, this is the most controversial section of the book, simply because the problem is probably bigger than Christie realizes.

In the book and in television interviews, the former governor says he thinks there are enough sane Republicans who want to look ahead and not be weighed down by Trump and the “crazy talk.”

May be.

Trump’s poll count among Republicans remains high, and GOPers who dare to challenge him – think Liz Cheney – are kicked out of the party. To this, Christie responds that Cheney’s eviction was the act of the Wyoming State Committee and the base thinks differently. In a conservative state like Wyoming? Truly?

The book then goes on to Winning Again.

Unsurprisingly, Christie recounts some of his successes as governor – taking on the teachers’ union to reform the pension system, reforming bail bonds, creating a new police force that has dramatically reduced crime in Camden, and responding to Sandy.

But there is nothing provocative here. Despite all the independent thinking he offers in the first two sections, the latter part of the book is quite standard Republican thinking. The Conservatives will like it; the Liberals will not.

Christie condemns “Critical Race Theory” as something that indoctrinates students when it is primarily a college-level discipline. He criticizes American companies which now lean to the left. OKAY. But for many, many years he leaned to the right – if it leaned anyhow.

He says last year’s controversial election law in Georgia expands voting possibilities. This is the case in some ways, but it also makes postal voting much more difficult.

Christie’s plan to win again ignores any discussion of climate change, which surrounds us. Some Republicans still have a blind spot on the changing conditions on the planet and Christie’s silence on the subject is not encouraging.

As the man who apparently always wants to be president, Christie includes some thoughts on foreign policy. It probably wasn’t necessary to do so. In truth, dealing with Russia, China, North Korea and others is far too complex to be reduced to a few pages.

New Jersey political junkies will enjoy reading this book, but the key question remains.

Do a majority of Republicans really want to move away from Donald Trump? As Christie says, look forward, not back.

For now, that seems questionable.

