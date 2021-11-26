The President and the Minister of Finance are angry, in 2021 only one month of regional funds for the unemployed are still accumulating





TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo is angry with local governments in parts of Indonesia. The reason for this is that the president, who is colloquially known as Jokowi, saw that the regional government’s unused funds in the bank had risen again, reaching 226 trillion rupees. These inactive funds are in the government’s spotlight, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic. This unused money is larger than at the end of September 2021, which stood at 194.12 trillion rupees. Savings in this regional government fund also increased by 15.16 trillion rupees, or 8.47 percent from the August 2021 position. Read also : Member of Commission XI finds Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train unfit for state budget, which is why Jokowi is annoyed that 2021 is only a month away. The funds are expected to be used until the end of the year for community benefit and development in their respective regions. “I have to say it as it is, there was still money this morning (local government money in the bank). It’s late November, there is only a month left. don’t go down, it’s up, ”Jokowi said. during the national coordination meeting and the 2021 investment service award, Wednesday (24/11/2021). ). Jokowi asked the regional government to spend the budget before dealing with further investments. According to him, investment is the second source of funding after the APBD to empower the regions. Read also : Home Office reminds local governments to ensure Jamsostek protection is included in 2022 budget

