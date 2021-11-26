Colonial state of mind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi denounces pressure on India over climate commitments





Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at Constitution Day event New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Constitution Day speech, today called for erasing a “colonial mindset” that exists only to “thwart the growth of India”. Prime Minister Modi spoke for the second time today – the first in the central chamber of parliament where he criticized a party led by the same family generation after generation as the greatest threat to democracy. He spoke for the second time at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi in the presence of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana. In the second speech, Prime Minister Modi attacked developed countries that have tried to persuade India to cut carbon emissions, when these countries have themselves been the biggest emitters of carbon and have benefited from the growth. industrial fueled by fossil fuels, long before emerging economies could experience appropriate growth. “The colonial state of mind has not disappeared. We see from developed countries that the path that made them develop is closed for developing countries… If we are talking about absolute cumulative (carbon) emissions, rich countries have emitted 15 times more than 1,850 so far “, Prime Minister Modi said. “Per capita emissions are also 11 times higher in the US and the EU.” During the COP26 climate talks in Scotland earlier this month, India called on developed countries that have “enjoyed the fruits of energy” to reach net zero faster so that emerging economies are using a “carbon space” to stimulate growth. “Net zero emissions” refers to achieving an overall balance between greenhouse gas emissions produced and greenhouse gas emissions extracted from the atmosphere. Prime Minister Modi also criticized people who he said “stalled development” unnecessarily. Unfortunately, we also have such people in our country who are blocking the development of the nation in the name of free speech without understanding the aspirations of the nation. These people do not carry the weight, but these mothers who do no electricity for their children to support it, ”the Prime Minister said. Constitution Day, also known as National Law Day, is celebrated on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India. It is in this context that Prime Minister Modi addressed the justice system today. “The judiciary and the executive were born out of the Constitution, so we are twins and even though we look different, we are from the same source. There may be a concept of separation of powers, but we have a collective responsibility and only this can take the country forward, ”Prime Minister Modi said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/pm-modi-in-the-name-of-environment-various-pressures-created-on-india-all-this-is-result-of-colonial-mentality-2626202

