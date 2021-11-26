Inside Chinas Brash, a new take on state media

Earlier this month, China’s state-run news agency Xinhua published a glowing profile of Xi Jinping, the country’s top leader, who is paving the way for indefinitely extending his rule.

He is a man of determination and action, proclaims the play. A man with deep thoughts and feelings, a man who has inherited a heritage but who dares to innovate, a man who has a forward-looking vision and who is committed to working tirelessly.

The profile, which spanned over 5,000 words, made headlines on both English and Chinese websites in the country’s vast media apparatus.

Such hagiographies are not new. The Chinese government-controlled media have long published flattering portraits of Communist Party leaders or policies, especially during sensitive political times. But for many observers, the latter profile was particularly obsequious.

A Xinhua tweet related to the article quickly caused a stir online. Many Twitter users mockingly replaced Xi’s photo with their own photos, insisting they should also be praised for their determination and action.

It’s part of a larger trend. In recent years, Chinese state media have increasingly abandoned even the pretext of journalism as they attack critics and enemies of Beijing and elevate the status of Xi, who will become the country’s most powerful leader since. the founder Mao Zedong.

One of the most notable developments in Chinese state media in recent years is … the creation of a personality cult around Xi, said Hu Ping, a former editor of Beijing Spring, a New York-based pro-democracy academic journal.

To Hu and a growing number of other observers, the Chinese state media is now starting to resemble the propaganda outlets of another authoritarian government. Xi is quickly catching up with the Kim dynasty in North Korea, Hu told VOA.

Fall flat

While the Chinese state media may not be ready to match the eccentric vocabulary and trademark slurs employed by their North Korean counterparts, Beijing’s version seems in some ways even more out of place in the realm of the world. modern information.

Unlike North Korean state media, which is mostly hidden on the fringes of the internet, Chinese state media tries to cultivate a large following on western social media sites.

Chinese state media efforts to defend Beijing to a global audience often appear to fail. The most recent example is the situation surrounding Chinese professional tennis player Peng Shuai.

Peng, 35, one of the world’s best tennis players, wrote a social media post earlier this month accusing former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli, 75, of sexual assault. Not only was Pengs’ post quickly gone, all mention of it on the internet in China is also gone. Then Peng herself fell silent, sparking global fears for her safety and freedom.

To help allay concerns, Chinese state media have taken action. CGTN, an official Chinese broadcaster, quickly produced an email from Peng, which many observers said sounded like a hostage note. The Global Times, a nationalist tabloid, then published a video of Peng eating at a restaurant with several other people, who engaged in a seemingly unnatural conversation about what day it was.





The question remained unanswered: why the Chinese state-controlled media continued to get such scoops and why Peng herself had not appeared to speak openly about her situation.

Intimidation

If the goal of Chinese state media publications was to convince, the effort was clearly a failure, according to Mareike Ohlberg, senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund Asia.

No one will read this and think, Oh well, Peng Shuai is fine! I’m so relieved, Olhberg tweeted.

In his opinion, the intention was not to persuade but to intimidate.

Much has been said about the inability of Chinese propaganda outlets to adapt to foreign audiences, how they get the wrong tone, etc. This is partly true, but there is more at stake here as this tweet also wouldn’t convince a single Chinese that Peng Shuai is okay, says Olhberg.

Messages like these are meant to be a show of power: we’re telling you she’s okay, and who are you to say otherwise? she added.

Capitalize on chaos

Another possibility: China may just be trying to grab attention with its more aggressive media approach, especially in a tumultuous and polarized global news environment.

I think China strategically recognizes this is a time of news chaos, said David Bandurski, director of the China Media Project at the University of Hong Kong. Mao Zedong said, “Everything under the sky is in chaos and the situation is great.

In other words: during a period marked by the rise of social media, the explosion of disinformation and the disintegration of traditional news sources, China may realize the value of propaganda by creating controversy. for the sake of controversy.

We can debate whether the party-state’s external messages are well-crafted, or whether they will attract or repel, but the ability of provocative and bogus messages to distract attention has been demonstrated. I think this is something that almost anyone can agree on. So it is naturally an environment to capitalize on if you are carrying out external propaganda, Bandurski said.

The Trump Factor

It is difficult to determine exactly when Chinese outlets started to become more aggressive. But the trend has coincided at least in part with the tenure of former US President Donald Trump.

Not only did Trump use a more aggressive style of communication than his predecessors, but he also took a much more antagonistic approach to China.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Trump has repeatedly claimed, without providing evidence, that COVID-19 was leaked in a Chinese lab.

China’s response involved more than a simple denial or condemnation of Trump’s claims. Beijing also retaliated by baselessly claiming that the COVID-19 originated from Fort Detrick, a US military base in the eastern state of Maryland.

To support this claim, Chinese state media have published several political cartoons, which depict Uncle Sam or US President Joe Biden scrambling to cover up what they imply as a lab leak.

Interior view

Daniel Matthews, a former CGTN Washington office worker, was able to observe Chinese state media trends firsthand.

When he started at CGTN in 2013, Matthews said the Washington office would receive mandates from Beijing headquarters about once a week to do certain fuss, often with a particular focus. By the time he left the CGTN in 2019, the mandates were arriving daily, he believes.

As the [U.S.-China] the relationship has deteriorated, terms have increased, Matthews told VOA. When I left they were reading all the scripts.

Many journalists in the CGTN Washington newsroom had previously worked in other American media outlets and often opposed the warrants. During a particularly heated discussion about covering the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, several members of the editorial staff threatened to leave, Matthews said.

Sometimes Beijing would back down. Other times we’ve published the article with a caveat, said Matthews, who worked as a newsroom engineer.

Sometimes, he said, CGTN staff would find workarounds, such as showing all mandatory stories in the same time slot during times of low viewership.

The (Washington) DC office specifically failed to comply, I can tell you, he said. I cannot speak to CGTN in general.

Eventually, many staff, including Matthews, resigned, especially after the US Department of Justice ordered CGTN to register as a foreign agent as part of a wider crackdown on the media. of Chinese states based in the United States.

Matthews says he decided to resign because he felt the organization was not reporting essential news.

When you are there you keep hearing from other people how normal it is. It’s like a frog in a pot that you slowly bring to a boil, he said. This is certainly not how I wanted to spend my 20 years.

Resentment in Beijing?

Hu Ping, the veteran defending free speech in China, predicts that China’s more aggressive media approach could also end up backfiring on Beijing.

In North Korea, the cult of the personality of the Kim family has never ceased to exist since Kim Il Sung took power. But in China, the idea of ​​a personality cult was rejected after Maos’ death, even within the ranks of the Communist Party, Hu says.

Xi’s determination to restore a cult of personality around him “is doomed to provoke fierce resentment, if not opposition, from both civil society and party members, including high-level ones,” Hu added.

So far, there is little evidence of a backlash from Beijing. But earlier this month, Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of the party-run Global Times, published an op-ed lamenting government interference in the media and growing restrictions on Chinese journalists.

I deeply feel that it is becoming more and more difficult to make media, read the editorial by Hu, who is best known for his scathing attacks on the United States “Frankly, media professionals are under increasing restrictions for quite some time, “mentioned.

Within days, the editorial was pulled from the Global Times website without explanation.

Natalie Liu contributed to this story.