Trump says Milley should be ‘tried for treason’ over China appeals





Trump has raged against General Mark Milley and reporters Bob Woodward and Robert Costa in a new statement. He accused Woodward and Costa of making up information in their bestselling book, “Peril”. He also said Milley should stand trial for treason for calling on his Chinese counterpart to avoid a US-China war. Loading Something is loading.

Former President Donald Trump issued a statement on Friday saying that General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, should be “tried for treason,” a crime punishable by death for taking extraordinary measures to prevent a war with China during the Trump presidency.

In his lengthy statement, Trump dubbed the Washington Post’s Bob Woodward and Robert Costa reporting from the book “Peril” and called Milley “one of the dumbest generals in the military.”

“Does anyone really believe that longtime con artist Bob Woodward, and his light pocket dog assistant Robert Costa, imply in their fictional book that I was planning to go to war with China? , but that one of the dumbest generals in the army called the Chinese to tell them he will let them know if this action continues, “the statement said. “Milley may have called, but if he does, he should be tried for treason.”

“I never even had the idea of ​​going to war with China, other than the war I was winning, which was on TRADE,” Trump added.

Woodward and Costa reported that Milley made two phone calls to Chinese General Li Zuocheng, one on October 30, 2020 and the other on January 8, 2021, following the siege of the Capitol.

The January call came amid a heightened sense of urgency because the January 6 insurgency “had not only stirred China, but also pushed Russia, Iran and other countries to go on high alert to monitor US military and political events in the United States. States, ”the book says.

“Half the world was fucking nervous,” Milley said, according to the book. The general was reportedly on high alert and told joint chiefs to keep an eye on things “all the time”. He also told NSA Director General Paul Nakasone to keep his “needles in the air” after the phone call with Li, and asked CIA Director Gina Haspel to “monitor everything aggressively. , 360 “, according to the book.

Trump first suggested that Milley should stand trial for treason in September, shortly after “Peril” was released.

“If this is really true, which is hard to believe that he would have called China and done these things and was ready to warn them of an attack or in advance of an attack, that is treason, “Trump told far-right reports. Newsmax output.

Milley defended her phone calls with Li after the book came out. “I know, I’m sure, President Trump had no intention of attacking the Chinese,” Milley told Congress, adding that his calls were motivated by “intelligence” that China believed ‘an attack was imminent.

In his statement on Friday, Trump accused Woodward and Costa of “[making] the former president also focused on Woodward, who has published a series of damning books on the Trump presidency, saying of Woodward as he “bullshit” the public and thought to himself, “I wonder if will history really believe this stuff? “How can you regain your reputation?”

Woodward is one of the most renowned journalists in modern American history due to his and Carl Bernstein’s reporting on the Watergate scandal that ultimately sank Richard Nixon’s presidency. Since then, Woodward has written a litany of books documenting the tenure of the Democratic and Republican presidents and has written three books on the Trump presidency.

Trump personally sat down with Woodward for a series of interviews for his second book on the Trump era, titled “Rage.” In it, Trump admitted that he intentionally downplayed the significance of the COVID-19 pandemic to avoid scaring the public.

In his statement, Trump went on to say that the United States has been controlled by “crooks and hoaxes, and we must take them back.”

Spokesmen for Milley and The Post did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

