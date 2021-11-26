PM raises questions about Maryam who heads government media cell





ISLAMABAD:

Prime Minister Imran Khan observed on Friday that the PML-N was trying to create a division in the media. “In what capacity was [PML-N Vice President] Maryam Nawaz heads the government media cell? he questioned as he chaired a meeting of PTI leaders.

At a recent press conference, the leader of the PML-N admitted that she was heading the party’s media unit and had indeed ordered the cessation of advertisements on certain channels.

The Prime Minister observed that the leaders of the PML-N called the members of the ruling party “fascists” when they themselves were more than that.

“They accuse us of trying to curb the media when they themselves are exposed now,” he added.

The prime minister blamed the Mafia for the flour and fertilizer crises, noting that rates were highest in Karachi. He also claimed that the Sindh government had taken no action against the grabbers.

Sources said Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry briefed the prime minister on the progress of the committee formed to investigate Maryam’s admission as well as action taken so far.

Meanwhile, while chairing a meeting to review the implementation of the Sindh development plan worth 444 billion rupees, the prime minister said the rehabilitation of 14 districts in the province was a priority.

He added that the aim of the plan was to improve the socio-economic status of the people of Sindh.

The Prime Minister told the authorities concerned that priority should be given to the less developed and rural regions of the province to ensure prosperity.

He regretted that previous governments ignored the development of Sindh.

The Prime Minister ordered the relevant departments to speed up the works of the Hyderabad-Sukkur highway and the construction of sports complexes in Badin, Ghotki, Thar, Mirpurkhas, Tando Muhammad Khan, Hyderabad and Sanghar.

He also stressed the need for transparency, quality of work and respect for deadlines during the implementation of the plan.

Sindh’s development plan includes projects related to roads and highways, housing, information and telecommunications technologies, water resources, health, higher education, vocational training, disaster management, railways, energy and the creation of sports facilities.

Meeting participants were informed that overall, Sindh’s development plan includes 48 Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) projects, 50 non-PSDP projects and seven public-private partnership programs.

The government approved 26 new PSDP projects and allocated financial resources for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

An amount of Rs16.304 billion has been authorized by the Planning Commission for eight divisions and organizations of the federal government.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Dr Fehmida Mirza, Asad Umar, Hammad Azhar and senior officials.

