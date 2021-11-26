Uncertainty hangs over job creation law declared unconstitutional – academia





Rendy Dwi Novalianto (The Jakarta Post) PREMIUM Jakarta

Sat, November 27, 2021



The Constitutional Court delivered shocking news on Thursday, declaring that the main point of President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's administration reform program, the omnibus job creation law, is in part unconstitutional. This is a historic decision because for the first time the Court declared the unconstitutionality of a law on the basis of important procedural violations which occurred during its legislative deliberation. Three main points were found by the court to be breaches of the law-making process: the omnibus law approach is still alien to Indonesia's law-making process; the bill that President Jokowi signed in November 2020 was not the same as the law passed by the House of Representatives; and the deliberation process lacked meaningful public participation. The court ruling also clearly demonstrates that a key principle of Indonesian democracy is alive and well – with the checks and balances between an independent judiciary and the executive clearly displayed through this ruling. This is particularly important given that many observers have questioned the independence of the Constitutional Court after the hasty revision of the Constitutional Court law which extended the terms of all sitting judges last year, arguing that this illustrated the influence of the Jokowi administration on the court.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.thejakartapost.com/opinion/2021/11/26/uncertainty-looms-after-job-creation-law-declared-unconstitutional.html

