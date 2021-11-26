Foxconned to harm the environment in Wisconsin





The Foxconn debacle in Wisconsin should remind us not to expose the store on environmental issues in hopes of getting an economic boost.

Foxconn pledged in 2017 to create 13,000 well-paying jobs and invest $ 10 billion in a 20 million square foot facility to build giant video screens. It turns out the company only hired a few hundred workers for light manufacturing.

To get those jobs, Wisconsin thumbed its nose at seven other states and two Canadian provinces that should have been consulted and allowed Foxconn to withdraw an additional 7 million gallons of water each day from Lake Michigan. Additionally, former U.S. Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt exempted Racine County, where Foxconn is located, from federal smog standards. In addition, Foxconn was not required to obtain the usual water pollution permit for discharges into local waterways, and communities downstream of the site were concerned about increased flooding.

The long-term environmental impact of these decisions remains, even though the promised jobs never materialized.

As a nation, we need to take a long-term view: gaining a few short-term jobs is not worth paying a heavy environmental toll. Over time, the economy and human health depend on a dynamic environment. This is all the more true as our country seeks to dodge the worst effects of climate change.

A new book by journalist Lawrence Tabak, Foxconned: Imaginary Jobs, Bulldozed Homes, and the Sacking of Local Government, explains how state and local governments in Wisconsin needlessly used a prominent estate to take homes and farms for a factory that s ‘turned out to be unnecessary. all this land. Taxpayers have been hit for unnecessary new roads. Thousands of acres of land are now empty. The total cost to government is estimated at nearly $ 1 billion.

The book is another reminder of how bad decisions of the past cause environmental problems today. Public officials at all levels must be vigilant to avoid repeating these mistakes.

Send letters to [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://chicago.suntimes.com/2021/11/26/22800959/foxconn-environment-wisconsin-racine-foxconned-lake-michigan-great-lakes-editorial The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos