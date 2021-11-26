Prime Minister Modi denounces “colonial state of mind” and highlights India’s efforts to conserve the environment





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called for shedding a “colonial mindset” by highlighting India’s efforts to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement on environmental conservation. Prime Minister Modi said that the “colonial mindset” gives rise to many distortions and efforts are being made to block India’s growth. The Prime Minister, addressing the Constitution Day celebrations organized by the Supreme Court in Vigyan Bhawan, said: “Today there is no nation in the world that exists as a colony of one. other nation. But that does not mean that the colonial state of mind has ended. This state of mind gives rise to many distortions. We can see a clear example of this in the obstacles that stand in the way of development of developing countries. Efforts are being made to close the means and the development path of developing countries. ” Prime Minister Modi added: “But it is regrettable that in our country too, because of such mentality, obstacles are put in the way of development. Whether in the name of freedom of expression or something else. We are the only country in the process of meeting the goals of the Paris Agreement in advance. And yet, in the name of the environment, various pressures are created on India. All of this is the result of the colonial mentality. ” Referring to the COP26 summit, he said India is hosting a conference on environmental conservation. Prime Minister Modi said India is a nation where nature is steeped in tradition. Prime Minister Modi said that the Indian Constitution is the greatest force and inspiration to counter the colonial mentality. He said the government and the judiciary complement each other as both derive from the Constitution. The country celebrates Constitution Day on November 26 (today) to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. Observation of Constitution Day began in 2015, based on the Prime Minister’s vision to properly recognize the significance of this historic date.

