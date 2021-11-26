Politics
The crisis between Emmanuel Macron and Boris Johnson deciphered by an expert
DIPLOMACY – It was a shipwreck and the death of 27 exiles in the Channel on November 24 that rekindled tensions between France and Great Britain. On Thursday, November 25, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made public a letter asking Emmanuel Macron the “return of all illegal migrants crossing the Channel” to his soil. “Not serious methods”, replies the French president who regrets the publication of such a missive when the government spokesman Gabriel Attal points to “the double speech” of the English Prime Minister with whom discussions were underway.
Against the backdrop of Brexit, tensions with French fishermen over the licenses they did not obtain and the intensifying migration crisis in the Channel, the Franco-British diplomatic relationship is deteriorating.
The British Home Secretary was even excluded from a European meeting on the subject of migration to be held in Calais on Sunday. To better understand the causes and potential consequences of such an escalation, Claude-France Arnould, specialist in European issues and former French Ambassador to Belgium (she is currently adviser to Thomas Gomart, the president of the French Institute of International Relations , Ifri) answers questions from The HuffPost.
After the tragedy in the Channel, Boris Johnson believes that it is up to France to take back all the migrants on its soil. Is this a serious or realistic proposition?
The migrants from Calais want to go to the United Kingdom, desperately, and are in the hands of the mafias who organize this human trafficking, they do not want to stay in France. When we dismantled the Calais jungle, we found that people did not want to settle in France. They wanted to go to the UK. They are “their” candidates for immigration.
With the daily HuffPost newsletter, receive the most important news and the best articles of the day by email. Find out more
Does France voluntarily allow these migrants to pass to British soil, as some English newspapers imply?
I do not believe. There is real professionalism on the part of the police and the authorities concerned. We would not voluntarily let people go in boats like that, these are not our methods and our values. It is very difficult to flush out the maneuvers of the smugglers who hide these departures.
Should we then revise the Touquet agreements which fix the border in France in exchange for British money?
When agreements are no longer effective in a given situation, it is normal to review them, but calmly and technically. President Macron also mentioned it when he was a minister.
Explaining that, on all subjects, since Brexit, it is the fault of the French is obviously considered unacceptable to the French.
More broadly, how to explain that the tone between Emmanuel Macron and Boris Johnson continues to rise?
The tone rises while the subjects are very serious, very serious, very difficult. That of migrants in particular, but at the same time there are several other subjects to settle such as fishing or the question of the free movement of goods at the border with Ireland.
The more serious, important and numerous the subjects, the more the method counts. Boris Johnson’s tweet, exaggeration, lack of seriousness or invective are not appropriate. Explaining that, on all subjects, since Brexit, it is the fault of the French is obviously considered unacceptable on the French side. These are bad manners that are not meant to solve problems, but to speak to a certain local press.
How do you deal with these problems?
Some can be settled bilaterally between France and Great Britain, others are the responsibility of the European Union. In order to be able to solve these problems, you have to want to. The British do not play the game of negotiation, discussion or technical work. Emmanuel Macron deplored these methods when precisely this technical work in depth and in the shadows was going well.
Why is Boris Johnson playing this card? Is he cornered?
He’s in a difficult situation, he’s been doing this since the start of Brexit, it’s a style. As if he didn’t take responsibility for the consequences. The British, for example, did not want there to be a customs union between the European Union and Great Britain, they are paying the price today. The problem is that there are still many other subjects that are not fixed in the Brexit agreement: in the financial, defense, space, climate or regional conflicts at our borders. And where we have interests to act together.
Can it calm down?
It should have calmed down a long time ago, but the situation is difficult and on the British side and the “blame game”, the game where you blame your neighbor, accompanied by “French bashing” is a traditional exercise.
Brexit was made on the basis of false promises, the consequences of which are now being paid.
What is the role of the European Union? Is she present enough?
We already had a migration crisis a few years ago, which led us to find immediate answers and to seek to improve the systems where they were insufficient. Today we are faced with situations of different origins. For the moment, we have had a European response which has had an impact on the question of Belarus. In particular, the EU has shown that it can deal with the countries of origin to stop the flow when it is instrumentalized as it was the case. And that it has leverage to dissuade continuing these maneuvers. On the situation in the Channel, a meeting is scheduled with our European partners and the Commission on Sunday, from which the British have excluded themselves by their attitude. This
work will be continued, particularly under the French presidency.
Gabriel Attal wonders if Boris Johnson does not regret leaving the EU, do you share his opinion?
I don’t do psychology, but we can only see the facts. Boris Johnson is faced with the gap between the promises he made which he knew full well would not be fulfilled – for example by assuring that by leaving the EU, Great Britain would make extraordinary savings, that is, is obviously wrong – and the real, foreseeable situation in the post-Brexit era. The whole Brexit was made on the basis of false promises, the consequences of which are now being paid. And the Covid has not helped the difficulties already present.
See also on The HuffPost: After Boris Johnson’s letter on Twitter, Emmanuel Macron denounces “not serious” methods
Sources
2/ https://www.huffingtonpost.fr/entry/crise-diplomatique-france-grande-bretagne-les-raisons-de-la-colere_fr_61a0b724e4b0451e55063609
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]