The crisis between Emmanuel Macron and Boris Johnson deciphered by an expert

ALASTAIR GRANT via Getty Images President Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Cop 26 on November 1, 2021 (Photo by ALASTAIR GRANT / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

DIPLOMACY – It was a shipwreck and the death of 27 exiles in the Channel on November 24 that rekindled tensions between France and Great Britain. On Thursday, November 25, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made public a letter asking Emmanuel Macron the “return of all illegal migrants crossing the Channel” to his soil. “Not serious methods”, replies the French president who regrets the publication of such a missive when the government spokesman Gabriel Attal points to “the double speech” of the English Prime Minister with whom discussions were underway. Against the backdrop of Brexit, tensions with French fishermen over the licenses they did not obtain and the intensifying migration crisis in the Channel, the Franco-British diplomatic relationship is deteriorating. The British Home Secretary was even excluded from a European meeting on the subject of migration to be held in Calais on Sunday. To better understand the causes and potential consequences of such an escalation, Claude-France Arnould, specialist in European issues and former French Ambassador to Belgium (she is currently adviser to Thomas Gomart, the president of the French Institute of International Relations , Ifri) answers questions from The HuffPost. After the tragedy in the Channel, Boris Johnson believes that it is up to France to take back all the migrants on its soil. Is this a serious or realistic proposition? The migrants from Calais want to go to the United Kingdom, desperately, and are in the hands of the mafias who organize this human trafficking, they do not want to stay in France. When we dismantled the Calais jungle, we found that people did not want to settle in France. They wanted to go to the UK. They are “their” candidates for immigration. With the daily HuffPost newsletter, receive the most important news and the best articles of the day by email. Find out more Does France voluntarily allow these migrants to pass to British soil, as some English newspapers imply? I do not believe. There is real professionalism on the part of the police and the authorities concerned. We would not voluntarily let people go in boats like that, these are not our methods and our values. It is very difficult to flush out the maneuvers of the smugglers who hide these departures. Should we then revise the Touquet agreements which fix the border in France in exchange for British money? When agreements are no longer effective in a given situation, it is normal to review them, but calmly and technically. President Macron also mentioned it when he was a minister.

Explaining that, on all subjects, since Brexit, it is the fault of the French is obviously considered unacceptable to the French.

More broadly, how to explain that the tone between Emmanuel Macron and Boris Johnson continues to rise? The tone rises while the subjects are very serious, very serious, very difficult. That of migrants in particular, but at the same time there are several other subjects to settle such as fishing or the question of the free movement of goods at the border with Ireland. The more serious, important and numerous the subjects, the more the method counts. Boris Johnson’s tweet, exaggeration, lack of seriousness or invective are not appropriate. Explaining that, on all subjects, since Brexit, it is the fault of the French is obviously considered unacceptable on the French side. These are bad manners that are not meant to solve problems, but to speak to a certain local press. How do you deal with these problems? Some can be settled bilaterally between France and Great Britain, others are the responsibility of the European Union. In order to be able to solve these problems, you have to want to. The British do not play the game of negotiation, discussion or technical work. Emmanuel Macron deplored these methods when precisely this technical work in depth and in the shadows was going well. Why is Boris Johnson playing this card? Is he cornered? He’s in a difficult situation, he’s been doing this since the start of Brexit, it’s a style. As if he didn’t take responsibility for the consequences. The British, for example, did not want there to be a customs union between the European Union and Great Britain, they are paying the price today. The problem is that there are still many other subjects that are not fixed in the Brexit agreement: in the financial, defense, space, climate or regional conflicts at our borders. And where we have interests to act together. Can it calm down? It should have calmed down a long time ago, but the situation is difficult and on the British side and the “blame game”, the game where you blame your neighbor, accompanied by “French bashing” is a traditional exercise.

Brexit was made on the basis of false promises, the consequences of which are now being paid.