Kavala trial resumes after diplomatic split

Istanbul — The trial of jailed civil society leader Osman Kavala resumed Friday with the first hearing since President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened to expel 10 Western ambassadors who demanded his release. The hearing comes as Erdogan faces one of the toughest economic tests of his reign since 2003, as the Turkish lira tumbles to record highs against the dollar. The 64-year-old civil society leader and businessman, held without a conviction for more than four years, is accused of funding anti-government protests in 2013 and playing a role in the attempted coup of 2016. If convicted, he could be jailed for life without the possibility of parole. Western diplomats, including countries whose envoys had been threatened with deportation, as well as several opposition lawmakers were in court. The philanthropist has become a symbol for his supporters of the radical repression unleashed by Erdogan after the failed coup. Kavala, who denies the charges, snubbed Friday’s hearing after his case sparked a diplomatic standoff last month when all 10 embassies, including the United States, France and Germany, said in a very statement. unusual that his continued detention “cast a shadow” over Turkish democracy. and the justice system. Erdogan accused diplomats of trying to “teach Turkey a lesson” and threatened to expel them. The Kavala case could prompt the Council of Europe’s Human Rights Observatory to launch its first disciplinary hearings against Turkey in a four-day meeting ending on December 2, a procedure which did not been used only once in the history of the Court. The watchdog issued a final warning to Turkey to comply with a 2019 European Court of Human Rights order to release Kavala pending trial. “Insulting” words The diplomatic feud was resolved after the United States and several other countries issued statements claiming that they abided by the United Nations convention requiring diplomats not to interfere in the internal affairs of a host nation. Erdogan has often compared Kavala to Hungarian-born American financier George Soros and called him a “remnant of Soros” in October, which drew sharp scolding from the Paris-born philanthropist. “The insulting and defamatory remarks by the president against a person who is not convicted and whose trial is underway constitute an attack on human dignity,” Kavala said in a statement. His lawyer Tolga Aytore told AFP on Friday that he had asked not to appear at the hearing. Kavala’s wife Ayse Bugra, a renowned academic, was present inside the courthouse. Kavala, who has previously attended Istanbul’s main court hearings via video link from his cell in Silivri on the outskirts of the city, said he had lost confidence in a fair trial. “Considering that a fair trial is no longer possible in these circumstances, I think it makes no sense for me to attend the next hearings and present a defense,” he said. “Crisis that worsens “It is impossible to predict what will happen in this fictitious process. Kavala is expected to be released on Friday, ”said Emma Sinclair-Webb of Human Rights Watch in Turkey. “If it is not, Turkey risks being notified of an infringement procedure, leading to a worsening of the crisis at the level of the Council of Europe,” she told the AFP. In an interview with AFP this month, presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin declined to speculate on the outcome of the infringement proceedings. “I hope that they (the Council of Europe) take all the facts into consideration and respect the rule of law in this country (…) when making a decision,” he said. . Speaking to AFP from his prison cell last month, Kavala said he felt like a tool in Erdogan’s attempts to blame a foreign plot for national opposition to his nearly two-year rule. decades. “I think the real reason for my continued detention is that it responds to the government’s need to keep alive the fiction that the Gezi (2013) protests were the result of a foreign plot,” Kavala said. He was acquitted of Gezi’s charges in February 2020, only to be arrested again before he could return home and returned to prison for alleged links to the coup plot.

