Treat Overseas Pakistanis Like VIPs, Prime Minister Imran Khan Says to Economics Team





Imran also said the government was working on a plan to also give tax cuts to Pakistanis overseas.

Gulf Today Report

Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked his economic team to focus on helping Pakistanis living abroad send funds to the country through banking channels and incentivize them.

“About nine million Pakistanis overseas are the country’s trump card,” the prime minister said at a ceremony to launch the “Sohni Dharti Remittance Program (SDRP)” – an initiative to encourage use of formal channels.

He said overseas Pakistanis should be treated as VIPs like the country and have a mutually beneficial relationship.

The prime minister said overseas Pakistanis are a huge contributor to the country’s economy. “The government appreciates their role in bridging the gap between the country’s exports and imports. “

Imran added that the government was working on a plan to also give tax breaks to Pakistanis overseas.

SDRP is a points-based loyalty program in which senders and their recipients will accumulate reward points by sending remittances through formal channels (SBP regulated entities) and redeem those points by participating in industry entities. public (ESP) using their services for free. load.

A mobile app, in English and Urdu, for iOS (Apple) and Android (Google) is available for senders to download for registration purposes and later for redemption of points in PSEs.

A sender can also add a beneficiary relationship and can transfer reward points to it.

The prime minister said the government introduced another program – Roshan Digital Accounts (RDA) – whereby overseas Pakistanis could buy homes and invest in real estate in their home country of safe and transparent way.

“Investing in real estate through the RDA will be safe as the relevant banks will check and verify the legal details of the housing company so that overseas Pakistanis can be protected from fraud. “

Imran noted that Pakistan, which led countries like Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia in terms of exports in the 1960s, now lags behind due to past neglect and trade and current account deficit issues.

“Although the country will achieve the highest exports this year, but other corresponding economies [until the 1960s] like singapore now [with around $200 billion) and Malaysia [with around $300 billion] are far ahead of us in terms of annual exports.

The Prime Minister noted that with the growth of the Pakistani economy and the increase in imports, there was pressure on the current account.

“When the pressure comes on the current account, it also puts pressure on the rupee and we have to get closer to the IMF (International Monitory Fund),” he added.

He said the only way out of this “vicious circle” was to increase exports and boost the industry, which had been “stagnant for many years”.

Speaking on the occasion, financial adviser Shaukat Tarin said that previous banks were rewarded for sending remittances into the country, but for the first time Pakistanis abroad would receive benefits by scoring points in the request.

State Bank Governor Reza Baqir said that after the success of the GDR, the launch of SDRP by the central bank would help ordinary or less educated foreign Pakistanis send their remittances by registering on the application, which required minimal information, including details of their identity. cards and passports

