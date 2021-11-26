Dynastic parties are of concern to those committed to the Constitution: PM Modi





In a scathing attack on dynastic politics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that in the form of family parties, India is heading for some kind of crisis, which is of concern to those devoted to the Constitution, and those who believe in it. democracy. Speaking at a ceremony to mark Constitution Day on Friday, the prime minister said: “More than one person from a family joining the party on the basis of merit does not make the party dynastic. Problems arise when a party is run by the same family, generation after generation… Family party, by family… Need I say more? If a party is run by a family for several generations, then it is not good for a healthy democracy, ”Prime Minister Modi said. The Prime Minister lamented that the spirit of the Constitution was also hurt, every article of the Constitution was also hurt, when political parties themselves lose their democratic character. “How can parties that have lost their democratic character protect democracy? PM questioned. The Prime Minister also warned against the tendency to forget and glorify those convicted of corruption. He said that while giving the opportunity to reform, we should refrain from glorifying such people in public life. The Constitution Day celebrations held in Parliament on Friday were also addressed by the president, vice president and president of Lok Sabha. President Ram Nath Kovind released the digital version of the Constituent Assembly debates, the digital version of the calligraphic copy of the Constitution of India and the updated version of the Constitution of India which includes all the amendments until this day. The Prime Minister also greeted the martyrs of 26/11. “Today 11/26 is such a sad day for us when the country’s enemies entered the country and carried out the terrorist attack in Mumbai. The brave soldiers of the country sacrificed their lives fighting terrorists. Today, I bow to their sacrifices, ”said the Prime Minister. Elaborating on the spirit of the celebration of Constitution Day, the Prime Minister said that this was the 125th anniversary of the birth of Babasaheb Ambedkar, “We all felt that what could be a more auspicious occasion than the gift that Babasaheb Ambedkar had given to this country, we should always remember his contribution in the form of a book of memories (Smrit Granth) ”. He said it would have been better if in addition to establishing the Republic Day tradition on January 26, Constitution Day was also established on November 26 at this time. In his speech, President Kovind said that all MPs are defenders of the dignity of Parliament, whether they represent the ruling party or the opposition. He said there may be differences of opinion, but no difference should be so great that it hinders the true purpose of public service. The president said that the opposition is, in fact, the most important element of democracy. Without effective opposition, democracy becomes ineffective. The government and the opposition, despite their differences, are expected to continue to work together in the best interests of citizens. …

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanchronicle.com/nation/current-affairs/261121/dynastic-parties-matter-of-concern-to-people-committed-to-constitution.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos