India urged to clarify policy on Tibetan exiles

Tibetan Central Authority official says China pushes more Tibetans to borders



With growing concerns in New Delhi over China’s transgressions of the actual line of control and reports of the settlement of villages along it, leaders of the Tibetan community in exile say they are concerned about the fact. that China could push more Tibetans to border areas while using the opportunity to settle more mainland Chinese in Tibetan cities.

In addition, according to Penpa Tsering, the newly elected Sikyong Tibetan Central Authority (CTA) based in Dharamshala, a strategy is also needed to secure the livelihoods of Tibetans living in India, especially in remote and border states.

We hope to send a representation to the Indian government on the overall situation of Tibetans in India and the challenges we face today, Tsering told reporters during a visit to Delhi which comes after a detailed visit on his part. in the peripheral regions of Ladakh.

We want to ask how India can help us support our community, especially those in Arunachal, Tawang, Uttarakhand and Ladakh. We certainly need more steps, a strategy, a firm policy and means to meet the needs of the inhabitants of the border areas, he added. Tsering declined to comment on the current tensions between India and China at the LAC, but said the border assaults by China indicated insecurity within the Chinese government.

Mr Tsering said CTA, the so-called Tibetan government-in-exile, would also like help in carrying out an authoritative census of the Tibetan diaspora around the world, so that it can better meet their needs. According to informal estimates, he said India is home to around 75,000 people living in India, 10,000 in Nepal. The United States, which has gradually accepted more and more Tibetans in recent years, has around 25,000, while Canada is home to around 10,000 and around 20,000 are based in European countries.

When questioned, Tsering said the number of people leaving Tibet has steadily declined over the past decade, in part due to strict restrictions on the Sino-Nepalese border, and those arriving in India are now only ‘a small net. According to CTA officials present, around 20,000 Tibetans were enrolled in CTA-run schools in India and Nepal, a figure that has halved over the past decade to around 9,700.

Of particular concern, he told reporters, is that people in the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) are losing their culture as school children are forced to learn Mandarin rather than Tibetan and find jobs. difficult unless they are schooled in Chinese.

Under Xi Jinping, the Chinese authorities are less accommodating towards different cultures and languages: they promote a nation, a party, a language, a culture now, he said, adding that as a result, it was even more important. for the CTA to promote the Tibetan ethnicity. culture across the diaspora.

Talks between representatives of the Dalai Lamas and the Chinese government have not taken place since 2011, after which President Xi Jinping came to power with a tougher line on Tibet.

Mr. Tsering said that although the Dalai Lama and the CTA are open to talks with China, they should be official and not semi-official and that he is in the process of structuring a standing strategic committee to deal with the issue. talks.

CTA is not recognized by any country at present, although many countries support and fund their activities and help Tibetan refugee communities around the world.

In a statement released earlier this month, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin called the government-in-exile a totally separatist political group.

It is against the constitution and laws of China; it is an illegal organization. No country in the world recognizes it, Wang said at a press conference on Nov. 11.