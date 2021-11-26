Boris Johnson’s speech bombs, Britain cringe

LONDON, UK – Boris Johnson, with his mop of distressed yellow hair and considerable capacity for showmanship, a man who prides himself on his own eccentric, mad with as he did again.

And much of Britain has gritted its teeth.

You may remember Boris as the Lord Mayor of London, suspended helplessly from a stranded zipline during the 2012 Summer Olympics.

A silly move of course, but Boris laughed and everyone laughed with him.

He once wrote a column in a newspaper insulting Africans. All in good satire, says Boris.

Or the unflattering words he had for veiled Muslim women. And the tasteless joke about a goat and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the president of Turkey.

These were Boris’ fun days, carefree days. So long ago now. Before toppling his political rivals and driving his bulldozer straight into the prime minister’s office.

And then of course he gave the Brexit country the freedom of the European Union, followed by food shortages, labor shortages, a fishing war with France, more consumer prices. high schools and hospitals scrambling to find health workers, to replace all the Europeans who have left.

Well, good folks in Canada, maybe it’s time for a Boris Johnson update. Who knew the man could make car noises or was a huge Peppa Pig fan, or compared himself to Moses?

Peppa Pig?

For the record, Peppa is an anthropomorphic slut, star of a children’s television series famous enough to be broadcast in over 180 countries. Who knew?

As it turned out, Peppa featured prominently in a recent speech by the Prime Minister, variously described as confusing, embarrassing, sprawling, chaotic, floundering, bizarre and messy.

Its audience included some of the UK’s most powerful business leaders, and they weren’t impressed.

Forgive me, Johnson muttered, as he lost his place in the speech, and began furiously flipping through the jumbled pages in front of him. It lasted 20 excruciating seconds.

Forgive me, he mumbled again, agony pictured, still dragging on.

And one more, forgive me, before he regains his balance and embarks on the charms of his favorite cartoon pig.

Who would have believed it, he told a puzzled room of listeners, a pig that looks like a hair dryer, or maybe a Picasso-style hair dryer.

The Prime Minister revealed that he had spent the previous Sunday at Peppa Pig World, a Hampshire theme park, to celebrate the power of British creativity.

It was, said the PM, really my kind of place.

Before talking about Peppa, there was his comparison to Moses, the prime minister who came from Sinai and handed his officials 10 new commandments to tackle climate change.

But overall, it’s fair to say that his imitation of a car engine was the most puzzling moment, a raucous rendition transcribed by 10 Downing Street in: arum arum araaaaaagh.

It erupted, oddly enough, in the middle of a discussion about promoting electric cars.

If you’re wondering what happened next, well, a lot actually.

A journalist questioned Johnson about his state of mind or his health: you lost your notes, you lost your place; you went on a tangent about Peppa Pig. Frankly, is everything okay?

Yes, replied the Prime Minister, always lively, always positive and always a cheerleader. I think people understood the vast majority of the points I wanted to make, and I thought it went well.

Some members of his Conservative Party had other ideas, and anonymous voices were soon heard in the chattering and slanderous corridors of the British Parliament.

The one that seemed to arouse the most concern was tweeted by the all-important BBC political editor:

A senior source from Downing St said “there is a lot of concern inside the building about the PM … it just isn’t working.”

Within hours, Downing Street was forced to intervene.

The prime minister is fine, a spokesperson said. The Prime Minister is very focused on delivering services to the public. He briefly lost his place in a speech.

With some MPs supposed to assuage their woes over a bottle of whiskey, in the fray came Dominic Raab, veteran cabinet minister and Johnson pillar.

The prime minister is exuberant, spirited, optimistic and tabby, proclaimed Raab, adding that he also has steel.

Now, as most of us know, Tigger is an endearing voice from the world of Winnie the Pooh. Tigger is full of energy and optimism. Tigger is well-meaning but mischievous. Tigger’s actions sometimes lead to chaos and trouble for himself and his friends.

The Mirror newspaper reported that anger was boiling behind the scenes, quoting an unnamed senior curator: It’s like amateur hour at the London Palladium.

And there you have it folks, a political update from the country of Peppa, Tigger and a prime minister who’s gone, arum arum araaaaaagh.