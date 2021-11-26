Apple iPhone prices bite in Turkey despite Black Friday





The price of the iPhone 13 rose from 11,999 to 14,999 lire, a 25% increase, in Turkey on Friday.

Instead of Black Friday discounts, Turkish consumers faced sharp price hikes for Apple products after the value of the lira hit a new high this week. Some Apple devices were 25% more expensive than usual on Friday, with a few increases worth more than the local minimum wage. Persistent double-digit inflation and a weak Turkish currency have eroded the purchasing power of Turkish consumers, leading to a cost-of-living crisis and pressure on the government to act. The lira has lost 38% of its value against the dollar since the start of 2021, topping 13 per dollar at some point earlier this week. The iPhone 12, one of Apple’s bestsellers, cost Lira 10,999 on Thursday night. It cost consumers 13,999 pounds (about $ 1,150) on Friday morning, an increase of over 3,000 pounds, above the net monthly minimum wage of 2,825.90 pounds (about $ 231). The price of the iPhone 13 rose from 11,999 to 14,999 lire, an increase of 25%, which is higher than the official annual inflation rate of 19.89% in October. “It’s Black Friday today, but guess what we have in this country instead of discounts,” quipped a Turkish Twitter user. “The pound has lost 10-15% of its value (against the dollar on Tuesday), they have to increase their prices,” said Emirhan, who has left the Apple store in the upscale Gayrettepe district on the European side of Istanbul with a pair of headphones. In response to Tuesday’s pound crash, Apple suspended online sales for a longer period in order to adjust prices. “It used to be very, very expensive. Now it is very, very, very expensive,” said Mehmet Mert, 31, who left the store empty-handed. “With inflation, you would have to stop eating to buy something here,” said the IT manager. The currency crisis comes after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who believes that high interest rates cause inflation at odds with orthodox economic thinking, pushed for lower interest rates. Since September, the central bank has acquiesced to its pressure to cut rates. An official at Apple’s official store in Gayrettepe declined to comment. An Apple spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment. Turkey probes second crypto exchange as market implodes AFP 2021 Quote: Apple iPhone prices bite in Turkey despite Black Friday (2021, November 26) retrieved November 26, 2021 from https://techxplore.com/news/2021-11-apple-iphone-prices-turkey -black.html This document is subject to copyright. Other than fair use for private study or research purposes, no part may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for information only.

