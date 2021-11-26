Trump torches Biden administrator over COVID, inflation, border, Afghanistan and other crises





Former President Donald Trump discusses President Biden’s handling of the pandemic, inflation and border crisis and discusses the possibility of running for re-election in 2024.

Former President Donald Trump on Friday denounced the Biden administration, criticizing his successor’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, energy policies, rising inflation, withdrawal from Afghanistan and the crisis in the southern border.

Trump told “Varney & Co” of FOX Business. that he had hoped President Biden would do well in dealing with the coronavirus, but pointed out that “significantly” more Americans have died from the virus under Biden’s watch than his “despite all vaccines and therapies “which are now widely available.

President Donald Trump speaks at the White House, Washington, November 5, 2020 (AP Photo / Evan Vucci, File) (AP Photo / Evan Vucci, File / AP Newsroom)

OMICRON COVID-19 VARIANT: UNITED STATES TO LIMIT TRAVEL FROM 8 SOUTHERN AFRICAN COUNTRIES

“Look, I wanted [Biden] to be successful overall on COVID – or as I call it, the virus from China, ”Trump told host David Asman. “I wanted him to succeed. He totally failed. It’s a disaster what happened. “

The former president said he was proud to take the COVID-19 vaccine and “very proud” of the development of inoculations in nine months as part of Operation Warp Speed, and said he believed people should take the vaccines.

Trump added, however, that he was against Biden’s vaccination warrants, saying: “I want people to come out and want to get [vaccinated], but I don’t want to force them, ”and blamed the reluctance to vaccinate on people’s mistrust of Biden.

President-elect Joe Biden speaks at an event at the Queen Theater in Wilmington, Del. On Friday, Jan.8, 2021, to announce key administrative positions. (AP Photo / Susan Walsh) (AP Photo / Susan Walsh / AP Newsroom)

BIDEN FACING RENEWED CRITICISMS FOR CANCELLATION OF THE PIPELINE KEYSTONE XL IN FRAME OF THE ENERGY CRISIS

Trump went on to say that Biden “lied so much” before the election, pointing out that Biden initially said he would not impose vaccine warrants, and noting that Biden closed the Keystone pipeline almost immediately after taking office whereas he had previously indicated that he would consider continuing the project.

The energy policies of the Biden administration are directly contributing to rising inflation, Trump said.

“What is going on with energy, no one has ever seen it,” Trump said. “In California – [gas] is $ 7.77 in some areas of California …. people remember in a debate, too, I said, you’re going to have $ 5, $ 6, $ 7 of gasoline, and even more than that, I just didn’t know I was going to be okay so soon. “

President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in an airport hangar August 28, 2020 in Londonderry, New Hampshire. (Photo by Spencer Platt / Getty Images) (Spencer Platt / Getty Images / Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Trump has called both the Biden administration’s handling of the border crisis and the way the withdrawal from Afghanistan has been treated as “shame,” and the Republican says he thinks that if he decides to back down. represent in the White House, he will win.

“The whole world looks at us differently today than it did a year ago,” said the former president. “A year ago they had great respect for this country. Now they look at us like we’re a bunch of weaklings they can’t even believe.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/trump-says-biden-admin-disaster-covid-response-inflation-border-crisis The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos