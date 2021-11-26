Depreciation of the Turkish Lira and its implications for Erdogan

The depreciation of the Turkish lira, unprecedented in the last twenty years, has seriously affected the credibility of President Erdogan’s government and prompted citizens to protest.

On November 23, the US dollar rate in Turkey rose 18% in one day to 13 lire, breaking a new record. Thus, the Turkish lira had its worst day since the transition to a floating regime during the economic crisis of 2001.

Events

Following the galloping fall in the exchange rate of the lira against major world currencies and rising prices, a wave of protests swept through Turkey. In the Turkish segment of social media, the number of posts with a hashtag urging the government to resign reached 150,000. On 23-24 November, in the capital Ankara, as well as in Istanbul and Izmir, demonstrators took to the streets. streets with the slogan “AKP [ruling party in Turkey – JAMnews] must be accountable to the people ”and demanding the resignation of the government. In all the towns where the rallies took place, the police violently dispersed the protests, and dozens of citizens were arrested.

Left parties took an active part in the demonstrations.

During the reign of the AKP, Turkey experienced the poorest, most jobless and hungry times in its history. The only ones who profit from this economic situation are the AKP and its leaders. They steal as they please Turkey, which has become a haven for cheap labor. They violate workers ‘rights, every day they report price increases, and then they want millions of workers to be satisfied with their lives, ”Turkish Workers’ Party statement noted during a demonstration in front of the country’s central bank.

The Turkish Workers’ Party called for a general strike demanding the immediate resignation of the “palace regime”.

“War of liberation”

On November 23, during his speech at a cabinet meeting, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan once again assessed the economic crisis in which the country found itself due to the “games” of external forces. According to him, the daily rise in prices, the depreciation of the lira are all results of sabotage.

We see them playing with exchange rates and interest rates, trying to destabilize the country. We watched the same games when fighting terrorist organizations, launched a counterattack and won. There were similar games during the coup attempt, with who they resisted and won. We have emerged victorious from every struggle, having stood in solidarity with the people. We will bring our nation out of this liberation war as a winner, ”Erdogan said.

The leader of Turkey’s main opposition party, the Republican People’s Party (CHP), Kemal Kilicdaroglu, reacted to the president’s speech in the following way: Okay, but what happened that made it necessary the outbreak of a war of liberation? Has anyone else ruled the country? “

The kitchens are on fire. The authorities accuse the wholesalers, the traders. I met them, the wholesalers say the starting price is very high, the farmers do not get any support, all the support goes to the owners of the land, not to those who cultivate it. Out of 55 million tonnes of products, 29 million are not approved and registered. The box is more expensive than the tomatoes it contains. The prices of fuel, road and transport influence the cost price. We are working with a markup of only eight percent, we are not raising the price.

Stores have started to hire employees who change price tags every hour. Turkey has come to a point where those who sell goods suffer losses. If we do not support the producers, we risk facing the problem of hunger. Agricultural products represent 77% of products sold. Prices will not fall under control, under pressure, will go to the black market. Each time the dollar rises, prices rise. And who melts the lyre? They try to transfer the responsibility to the citizens, Kilicdaroglu noted.

10 billion dollars from Arabs

On November 24, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received the Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed ibn Zayed al-Nahyan, on an official visit to the country. They signed a direct investment agreement between the United Arab Emirates and Turkey. The document covers areas such as energy, petrochemicals, technology, transport, infrastructure, healthcare, financial services, food and agriculture.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan de facto leader of the United Arab Emirates, met in Ankara, Turkey on November 24, 2021. Murat Chetinmukhurdar / Presidential Press Service / Document via REUTERS

At the end of the meeting, the chairman of the board of directors of Abu Dhabi Development Holding, Mohammed Hasan al-Suwaidi, noted this the United Arab Emirates allocated $ 10 billion to invest in the Turkish economy.

For many years, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, whose relations were not particularly friendly due to regional differences, negotiated to strengthen economic ties and reduce tensions. This is the first major economic agreement signed between the two countries since the start of negotiations.

But this news was greeted ambiguously on social media. One of the users wrote what follows: He didn’t deny us a percentage point [meaning the change in the central bank’s discount rate – JAMnews], but forced us to ask the Arabs for help. My beautiful country is sold piece by piece ”.

Another social media user commented on the post regarding the sign Twitter chord from media group Rdaw:

“To ask for help from the Arabs who have been laughed at, I hope they now understand that it is not necessary to make fun of anyone.”

Interference-free intervention

According to economists, the reason for this is President Erdogan’s attitude to the situation. Following the model evoked by the president in his last speech during a council of ministers, preventing the appreciation of the currency is not the ultimate goal. Along with the high exchange rate, an increase in exports is expected, but the growth of inflation is forgotten. Therefore, economists are convinced that it is now difficult to predict at what numbers the rate of major foreign currencies will rise. The new system has risks.

The inscription on the poster of the demonstrators: “Enough, we cannot feed ourselves. Hashtag: “The government resigns”. Photo: Sozcu newspaper. Turkey, Mersin, Gazi Mustafa park. November 24, 2021

Burak Arzova, professor at the Faculty of Management at Marmara University, speaking on the growth of exchange rates, said: “There is no end to it, it is like a bottomless pit.”

People started buying dollars in panic after it became clear that the government would continue to lower the interest rate and had no intention of stopping the rate from growing. Because if you cannot and do not intend to stop the growth of the rate, then you will not know how long it will grow, stressed the professor. According to Arzova, who expects big shocks from rising inflation, foreign investors will avoid Turkish lira assets due to rising exchange rates. He predicts that the government expects that in the spring, with an increase in the tourist flow, and, as a result, the arrival of foreign currency, the loss of the lira will be compensated, which will also be facilitated by an increase of exports and a reduction in the current deficit. But at the same time, it is possible for exchange rates to reach surprisingly high levels, the Economist added up.