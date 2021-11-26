Prime Minister Modi accepts US President’s invitation to participate in “Summit for Democracies”





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accepted US President Joe Biden’s invitation to participate virtually in the “Summit of Democracies” on December 9-10, where the leaders of 110 countries will mark their presence, including many Western allies of the United States. United States. . PM Modi accepts Biden’s invitation The meeting will mainly address the challenges of democratic decline. Leaders will also discuss how to protect freedom and rights. The meeting will take place just days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Russian President Vladimir Putin in New Delhi on December 6. “The virtual summit, which will be held on December 9 and 10, will galvanize commitments and initiatives around three main themes: defense against authoritarianism, the fight against corruption and the promotion of respect for human rights” , indicates the statement released by the White House. The Biden administration has been criticized for the list of countries it has selected for the summit. The choice of nations for administration becomes a source of contention, with many wondering why some countries have been left out while others have been included. Iraq and Taiwan were both invited to the summit by US President Joe Biden, which is a source of conflict for China, which does not recognize Taiwan as an independent entity. Additionally, China has not received an invitation from the United States. Turkey, like America, is a member of NATO, however, it is not on the list of participants. Israel and Iraq are expected to participate in the online conference, which will take place on December 9-10. According to the State Department’s website, traditional Arab allies of the United States, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates are not invited. Although Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has come under attack for his authoritarian streak and has been a staunch supporter of Donald Trump, Biden invited him on. Despite continuing tensions with the European Union over its human rights record, Poland was invited to the summit. Hungary, led by Viktor Orban, a staunch nationalist, was not invited. Some African countries on the list are the Democratic Republic of the Congo, South Africa, Nigeria and Niger. With contributions from agencies Image: PTI

