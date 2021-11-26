The true cost of Boris Johnson’s fantastic bridge between Scotland and Northern Ireland laid bare

Boris Johnson’s fantasy of a bridge between Scotland and Northern Ireland would cost more than $ 300 billion and require “bomb-proof” pillars, according to an official report.

The enormous difficulties of building Johnson’s so-called Bridge to Nowhere are exposed in the Union Connectivity Review which recommended that further work on the fixed link not progress.

The British government has acknowledged that the Prime Minister’s grandiose plans to build a bridge between Larne in Ulster and Portpatrick in Galloway have been scrapped.

But the official study by Peter Hendy that just came out shows just how impossible the dream was.

The 39-page feasibility study estimated that a tunnel through the 20-mile gap would cost $ 209 billion and a bridge in the region would cost $ 335 billion.

This is about double the total output of the Scottish economy in an average year and more than 16 times the estimated cost touted by the Conservative government.

Depth issues

Along with the challenges of cost and fierce weather conditions, the engineering feat would require a tunnel 400 meters below sea level to pass under the Beaufort Dyke, the seabed trench that runs parallel to the Rhins. of Galloway.

The report states: It is over 45 km long and about 3.5 km wide at its widest point. The depth of the water mapped in the trench is greater than 200 m, while the deepest areas are more than 300 m below the chart datum.

The 400-meter depth of a tunnel, beyond the operating limit of many submarines, could be fatal in the event of an accident.

The report notes dryly If at this depth a water inlet was encountered, it would have a hydrostatic pressure of 40 bars. On the

for reasons of safety and cost, this should be avoided.

Putting a railroad track designed with a maximum slope of 1 in 100, at such a depth, would require 40 km of line to climb from the deepest point.

point to reach sea level in each direction, which may still be below ground level.

Danger of explosion

The Beauforts Dyke, a dumping ground for munitions of war, also presented enormous obstacles for a bridge solution to the crossing.

In addition to requiring deep water pillars, the report states: The risk of unexploded ordnance being encountered during marine geotechnical surveys and during construction is real and should be managed and factored into project planning.

The bridge legs should, according to the report, be bomb-proof.

He added: It is intended that the design of the foundations themselves will include a sacrificial outer layer which can be allowed to rupture locally in the event of a local detonation without causing significant damage to the structure and without creating an integrity risk. from the bridge.

Decades to build

In addition, the time required to design and build the bridge or tunnel is in the order of 17 years from the time the project was given the green light.

In addition, the report notes, ten years would be required for design, environmental studies, public consultation and regulatory approvals.

The report concludes: It is unlikely that the project will start for about 10 years, followed by at least 17 years of design, construction and commissioning. Therefore, unless extraordinary measures are taken, it is unlikely that new transport links will be commissioned, constructed and opened for at least 25 to 30 years.

Not approved

In conclusion, the Hendy report states: Future technological advancements in transport, especially autonomous vehicles, could allow for different designs of tunnels and bridges, which could allow the construction of a fixed transport link and lesser approaches. cost. For now, however, the benefits could not

may outweigh the costs to the public purse. I therefore recommend that the government not continue work on the fixed link beyond this feasibility study.

Welcoming the report, the Prime Minister avoided any mention of the bridge project and focused on the plan to create a strategic transport network across the UK.

He said: The Sir Peter Hendys review is an inspiring vision for the future of transport which we will now take a close look at.

Johnson added: If we are serious about bringing the country up to speed, it is essential that we improve connectivity between all corners of the UK, making it easier for more people to get to more places, faster.

Ian Blackford, SNP leader in Westminster, said: If the bridge does not move forward Scotland should get its fair share of the 20 billion investment we have been promised, so we can spend it for worthwhile and deliverable transport projects in communities across Scotland.

To subscribe to the Daily Record Politics newsletter, click here.