Why the global bond of the ex-DGP has never been contested, Sidhu asks the government of Punjab

Chandigarh: Punjab Congressman Navjot Singh Sidhu again questioned his party government in the state on Friday, asking why he had not moved the Supreme Court against the blanket bail given to the former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini by the State High Court.

He also searched his predecessor Sunil Jakhar, claiming he never raised the issue and urging him to respond sarcastically on Twitter.

Saini is listed as an accused in the case involving police shooting at people protesting the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib in the Faridkot district of Punjab in 2015.

Speaking to reporters in Amritsar, Sidhu asked the government about the action taken in the desecration cases and not to make public the STF report on the drug issue.

“I continue to give reminders regularly. What’s my interest? Yesterday I said it from the stage (to Moga). The former president continues to tweet but has he raised these issues yet? sweeping away Jakhar.

Jakhar responded with a verse, which means that “the idol” calls him an “infidel”.

Sidhu said the Punjab and Haryana High Court ordered the investigation into the Kotkapura police shooting incident to be completed, preferably within six months, but the deadline has already passed.

Why no request for special authorization has been filed against the overall bail of Saini, one of the defendants in the incidents of police shooting, he asked.

“If this defendant has obtained general bail, how will the investigation be terminated?” He asked himself.

“Everyone, including me, asks what the government’s intention is. If Saini got a general bond (by the High Court), have you filed an SLP? On September 10, he received a general bond, was the SLP filed against him? ” He asked.

On the report of the special working group on drugs, he asked the state government that had prevented him from making it public.

He said he always appreciates any good work done by the state government.

Responding to a question, Sidhu asserted that there was good coordination between the party and the state government although, he added, he would continue to raise public issues.

Sidhu said he had spoken of a reduction in the prices of electricity, fuel and sand, which have now been lowered.

The BJP searched Congress, claiming that Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and CPC Chairman Navjot Singh Sidhu had made a statewide “tamasha”.

It has always been clear that Channi and Sidhu are not on the same wavelength due to their conflict of interest, but it is a shame that in the process they made Punjab an ugly political gadget scene. BJP General Secretary Tarun Chugh said in a statement. .

Chugh alleged that the AAP and Akali Dal were also doing the same to the state.

“Instead of making meaningful statements and promises to the people, they are ridiculing the people of Punjab by making false and baseless promises,” he said.

Chugh said the way Channi and Sidhu were working against the grain indicated that the Congressional High Command had no idea how a sensitive border state like Punjab was handed over to the political Tamashbeens ”(spectators).

The Punjab and Haryana High Court in April quashed the SIT investigation by the Punjab police into the Kotkapura shooting incident in 2015.

The investigation was carried out by a team from SIT led by then IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, who later retired prematurely.

Following the order, a new special investigation team was formed on May 7 of this year.

The new SIT was headed by the Deputy Director General of Police, LK Yadav.

The state had witnessed the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib and subsequent police shootings of people protesting the desecration in Faridkot in 2015.

One incident of police shooting took place in Kotkapura and the second in Behbal Kalan in Faridkot.

