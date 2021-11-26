Leaders of Ruling Communist Party in China on Thursday passed a resolution hailing President Xi Jinping’s philosophy as the essence of Chinese culture, consolidating his power and paving the way for him to stay in office until at least 2027.

The so-called historic resolution, the first in 40 years, was released after a four-day meeting of party leaders in Beijing and said the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation has entered a historic process irreversible under the reign of Xis.

The announcement elevates Xi to the level of Chinese Communist Party founder Mao Zedong and former CCP leader Deng Xiaoping, who were greeted by similar resolutions passed in 1945 and 1981, respectively.

The resolution is widely seen as a green light for Xi, 68, to pursue another five-year term as CPC general secretary next year. Xi has held this position since 2012 and the term limits were removed in 2018.

Xis’ reign approval comes amid political backdrop upheaval in Hong Kong and Pékins encroachment on Taiwan, an autonomous nation that China considers part of its territory.

Last month, China sent fighter jets into Taiwanese airspace, and Xi called for the island nation’s peaceful reunification with the mainland.

The Pentagon said in a report published last week that China under Xi pledged to transform the People’s Liberation Army into a world-class army by 2049.

President Xi delivers a speech to a crowd of party leaders. Thursday’s vote kept him in power until 2027. PA

The PRC is increasingly clear in its ambitions and intentions. Beijing seeks to reshape the international order to better align it with its authoritarian system and national interests, as a vital component of its strategy to achieve the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, says the report, which is submitted to Congress each year. year, referring to China by its official name, the People’s Republic of China.

The report also notes that China has the world’s largest navy by number of frontline ships and that the country is expanding its nuclear weapons program faster than expected.

Beijing could have more than 1,000 nuclear warheads deliverable by 2030, according to the report.

With post wires