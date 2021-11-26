Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mukti Yodhas to attend 1971 war victory celebrations at India Gate from December 14-16





The war ended on December 16 after Pakistani troops surrendered to Indian troops. By taking 93,000 Pakistani prisoners of war, the Indian army set a sort of record, as it was the biggest military defeat in recent history.

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ANI

New Delhi: To mark the Golden Jubilee of the 1971 victory over Pakistan, the government plans to hold major celebrations at the Gateway of India complex that would see the re-enactment of the war and the involvement of Indian and Bangladeshi soldiers. who took part in the war that led to the liberation and creation of Bangladesh. The celebrations are scheduled to be held from December 14-16 for three days which could be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This year, for the celebration, Mukti Jodhas (freedom fighters of Bangladesh) would come to the national capital, to participate in the big celebrations, alongside Indian veterans who took part in the war which led to a devastating defeat. for the Pakistani army and the surrender of 93,000 of its troops, military sources told ANI here. “The military also plans to recreate the two war fronts, which would show how Indian forces crushed Pakistani forces in the war, especially on the eastern front,” they said. On the Western Front, too, the Indian Air Force and Air Force jointly defeated a Pakistani Armored Brigade offensive in the Longewala area, where a handful of Indian soldiers and planes thwarted an attack. major attack. The Prime Minister would be informed of the various battles fought during the war. He would also meet with Bangladeshi Mukti Jodhas – who were trained by Indian soldiers and agencies to fight genocide and mass rapes and killings by Pakistani army officers and jawans mainly from the Punjab region. The Puniabis in the Pakistani army looked down upon the Bangladeshis and treated them as an inferior race during their roughly 24-year coexistence. The war ended on December 16 after Pakistani troops surrendered to Indian troops. By taking 93,000 Pakistani prisoners of war, the Indian army set a sort of record, as it was the biggest military defeat in recent history. Read all Latest news, Trends News,Cricket News, Bollywood News,

