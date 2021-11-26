



Former President Trump Donald Trump Five Reasons Biden, The GOP To Be Grateful This Season Give Thanks For Thanksgiving Itself Immigration Provision In Democrats’ Reconciliation Bill Makes No Sense Taken to Bob Woodward and Robert Costa of the Washington Post for their recent book on his presidency, attacking specifically asserts Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark MilleyMark Milley, Russian military build-up puts Washington on edge. next day Russian military movements are worrying. Drones are a strategic responsibility for the United States.

An excerpt from Peril, which was published in September, said Milley called his counterpart in Beijing to assure him Trump would not launch an attack on China in an attempt to cling to power.

Does anyone really believe that longtime con artist Bob Woodward, and his light pocket dog assistant Robert Costa, imply in their fictional book that I intended to go to war with the China, but one of the dumbest generals in the military called the Chinese to tell them he will let them know if this action continues, Trump said in a lengthy statement on Friday.

Making up stories like this and selling them to the public is shameful. I looked at that craggy, smug face of Woodward as he shouted bullshit to the audience and thought to myself, I wonder if history will really believe this stuff? How to regain your reputation? I was the only president in decades who did not bring us to war. I got us out of wars! he added.

The former president also reiterated his calls for Milley to stand trial for treason if the report on Milley’s appeal with China is accurate.

Milley told lawmakers he spoke to several authors who wrote books about Trump, including Woodward and Costa, and defended his call.

I am sure President Trump did not intend to attack the Chinese and it is my direct responsibility and it was my direct responsibility by the secretary to convey that intention to the Chinese, Milley told the Senate Committee on armed services in September.

My job at the time was to defuse. My message was once again consistent: stay calm, steady and defuse. We are not going to attack you, he added.

It’s unclear what prompted Trump’s latest statement.

It’s amazing that someone is even allowed to write this stuff. We no longer speak of greatness for our country, it’s all about political investigations, hoaxes and scams. We will make America even more beautiful! he said inside.

Woodward defended Milley’s call to China after Republicans attacked the general, saying Milley was unable to call out a foreign opponent and relay information like he did.

“General Milley took action. He put himself … he was in this moment where he had practical responsibility,” said the veteran journalist. “What were the calamities that could befall the United States, a war especially with China, the use of nuclear weapons … it is unthinkable.”

