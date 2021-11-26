Burba wanted to implicate Ukraine in scandal with Turkey

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he believed Vasyl Burba, former chief intelligence officer of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, wanted to implicate Ukraine in a scandal with Turkey through a special operation called “Wagnergate”.

He said this during a “Thirty Questions to the President of Ukraine” press marathon on Friday, November 26, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

According to Zelensky, passengers on a Turkish Airlines plane could have been captured during this special operation. Moreover, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was not aware of anything, Zelensky said.

“After the meeting I said he [Burba] wanted to get us involved in a huge scandal with Erdogan. Erdogan would never forgive us for this, “Zelensky said.

In addition, Zelensky noted that Burba disclosed secret information about a special operation against the mercenaries of the Wagner group, thus breaking the law.

“Now that this is all in the past, I can talk about it. Because Burba and others are openly talking about [information] they do not have the right to disclose. I think this is a violation of the law – the disclosure of classified information, ”he said.

November 17, Bellingcat published his investigation into an undercover operation aimed at arresting fighters from the Russian private military company Wagner, in which he analyzes the circumstances and reasons for his failure. In particular, investigative reporters say that President Andriy Yermak’s office chief suggested postponing the special operation for a week as part of the achievement of the ceasefire agreement in the eastern Ukraine.

The State Bureau of Investigation is considering questioning Yermak in connection with the operation to detain mercenaries from the Wagner Group.

Kyrylo Budanov, chief intelligence officer of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry, in turn said Yermak could not influence the course of the special operation. The interim investigative committee of the Ukrainian parliament found no evidence of any leakage of information about the special operation on the Ukrainian side. The commission failed to determine which of the Ukrainian officials decided to postpone the operation.

to