French fury against Boris Johnson’s double talk in the Channel’s migrant crisis





France has reacted with fury after Boris Johnson publicly called on Paris to bring those who survived the Channel crossing back to Britain, with the first casualty of the large number being a young Kurdish woman from the north of Iraq.

A French government spokesperson accused the British Prime Minister of double talk as the fallout after a rubber dinghy sank on Wednesday, killing 27 people, erupted into a full-scale diplomatic row.

A relative identified Mariam Nouri Hamadameen, 21, known to her family as Baran, as one of those who died on the deadliest day of a migration crisis that sees vulnerable people making the perilous crossing in small boats to escape war, poverty and persecution. The student reportedly tried to reunite with her fiancé who already lives in Britain, as her cousin urged the British and French governments to help people resettle rather than forcing them down this path of death. French police at the coast (Stefan Rousseau / PA) Earlier, the French Home Office announced it was withdrawing an invitation to British Home Secretary Priti Patel to attend a meeting of ministers from major European countries on Sunday in Calais to discuss the crisis. The French were enraged by Mr Johnson’s publication of a letter he sent to President Emmanuel Macron outlining his proposals to tackle the problem. They included joint Franco-British patrols by border officials along French beaches to stop boats leaving a move which Mr Johnson said could begin as early as next week but which Paris has long resisted. He also called for the opening of talks on a bilateral return agreement, saying it could have an immediate and significant impact on the flow of people attempting the crossing. However, the proposal was rejected by French government spokesman Gabriel Attal, who said this was clearly not what we needed to address this issue. He said the letter from the British Prime Minister did not correspond at all to the discussions that MM. Johnson and Macron had during their interview on Wednesday. We are fed up with double talk, he added. Mr Macron said Mr Johnson’s decision to post his letter on his Twitter feed suggested he was not being serious. We do not communicate from leader to leader on these issues through tweets and letters that we make public. We are not whistleblowers, he told a press conference. UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps insisted Mr Johnson’s proposals were made in good faith and called on the French to reconsider their decision to withdraw the invitation to Ms Patel. I think it’s really important that we work hand in hand with the French. I don’t think there is anything inflammatory about asking for close cooperation with our nearest neighbors, he told BBC Radio 4 Today. French police on a beach near Wimereux, which is said to be used by people trying to get to the UK (Stefan Rousseau / PA) Downing Street has sought to play down the row, insisting that Mr Johnson’s letter was written in a spirit of partnership and cooperation. In a statement reported in French media, the Home Office said Sunday’s meeting would take place with Home Secretary Gerald Darmanin and his counterparts from Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany and officials. of the European Commission. Although the meeting with Ms Patel was canceled, spokesperson No.10 said Interior Ministry officials traveled to France for talks with their French counterparts on Friday as scheduled. In his letter, the British Prime Minister said that a bilateral return agreement would be in France’s interest by breaking the business model of the criminal gangs that direct people smuggling from Normandy.

