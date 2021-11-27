Xi congratulates the conclusion of the China-Russia Science and Technology Innovation Year

The site of Unit 7 of the Tianwan nuclear power plant in Lianyungang, east China’s Jiangsu province, May 19, 2021. / CFP

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the closing ceremony of the China-Russia Year of Scientific and Technological Innovation on Friday.

In the letter, Xi praised the technical cooperation between the two countries despite the COVID-19 pandemic and noted that successful results have been achieved in areas such as epidemic control, aerospace, nuclear power and the digital economy.

Xi said the successful launch of the China-Russia Technology Investment Fund and the remarkable progress made in cooperation on large projects indicate the enormous potential of technical cooperation between the two sides.

China and Russia are the largest neighboring countries, Xi said, adding that the two countries are playing an increasingly important role in international politics and economy.

He called on the two sides to remain committed to friendly bilateral relations and the idea of ​​win-win cooperation, and to intensify exchanges and cooperation in various fields through concrete efforts to advance the development of bilateral relations. at a higher level. .

Xi also said he hoped the close bilateral ties would give new impetus to the establishment of a new kind of international relations as well as a common destiny for mankind.

Putin, who also sent a congratulatory letter to the event, said in his letter that the successful hosting of the China-Russia Year of Scientific and Technological Innovation is of great importance for bilateral technical cooperation. as part of global strategic coordinating partners for a new era.

Echoing Xi’s words, Putin said he hoped the two sides could maintain the good momentum in bilateral ties and continue to inject new momentum into the overall cooperation between the two countries.