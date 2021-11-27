Donald Trump wants to run for something … but for what?





The 68 Million Votes Polled By Trump Were Tight Contrary To Many Predictions Of A Landslide In Favor Of Democratic Candidate Joe Biden | Image – Prathap Ravishankar

There is always excitement in American domestic politics; but only a few can provide an audience with the kind of intensity one would expect. And over the past five years, the number 1 person in this category has been arguably the 45th President, Donald Trump. He may have been absent from the political scene for the past 12 months, but is making headlines almost every day for one reason or another. on his political future. And without a doubt, the part of Trump that stands out clearly is that he’s the best teaser in town, never quite literally asserting or denying anything, however outrageous or outrageous it may be.

There are two things that the former president is capable of doing and something that he has indicated that he is indeed interested in pursuing; The first is the most obvious since the conclusion of the last presidential election in November 2020 which Trump still refuses to concede to Joseph Biden. The former president did not say categorically with so many words, but everything indicates that he will enter the fray in 2024; Whether other prominent Republicans will challenge Trump for the GOP nomination is a story for another day. It has always been speculation that even if the Grand Old Party refused to hit Trump with a barge pole, he could withdraw from the party and run as an independent or third candidate and in so doing undermine the GOP.

As far as Trump is concerned, his thinking on critical issues only comes to light in bits and pieces; and with his Twitter account and the social networks that were taken from him several months ago, all that remains to the world is his statements taken up by conservative circles and sons and sometimes by the tweets of associates and friends of the ‘former president. But on the eve of Thanksgiving, Trump teased his supporters about a possible run for 2024. A very interesting time in our country, but don’t worry, we’ll be great again and we will all do it together. America will never fail, and we will never allow it to go in the wrong direction. Too many generations of greatness are counting on us. Enjoy your Thanksgiving knowing that a wonderful future awaits us, Trump said in a statement tweeted by his spokesperson Liz Harrington.

Political pundits viewed Trump’s Thanksgiving message as a sort of repeat of MAGA’s 2016 presidential slogan Make America Great Again, even as other agents pointed out the former president told Fox News earlier. that he would wait until the 2022 midterm elections to make an official announcement in 2024.

I certainly think about it and see it well. I think a lot of people will be very happy, frankly, with the decision, and will likely announce it after mid-term, Trump said.

Trump’s hard-core conservative supporters believe his 2024 victory is in the sack; in fact, media are saying that Republican insider polls show Trump easily beating Biden in the five states that put the Democratic nominee on cruise mode in 2020 Trump is now seen whipping Biden in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin between three and ten points.

And what would appear to further energize die-hard Trump supporters is that the former president has a two-point advantage over Biden in a nationwide approval poll; and more Americans were against Biden running for the second term as Trump entering the fray by 64% to 58%.

The second possible thing that cannot be put out of Trump’s grasp or serious thought for some may seem quite strange why the former president cannot run for the House of Representatives in the mid-election. mandate of 2022 and if Republicans take control of the House, choose Donald Trump to be the Speaker of the House? Nothing will please conservatives and die-hard extremists more than seeing Trump with the hammer in place of Nancy Pelosi or standing behind President Biden during the State of the Union address. More than any other House official, Trump could be the wrecking ball of every committee and Biden’s legislative agenda until 2024. Not long ago, the idea of ​​Trump fleeing Florida and coming back up again until the House was asked. by a radio talk show host

And Trumps responds, “You know, it’s very interesting. It is so interesting. And people said, Senate candidate, OK, Senate candidate, but you know what? Your idea could be better. It’s very interesting.

And the best part about Trump being a speaker in the House of Representatives is that he doesn’t even have to run for office. Constitutionalists point out that a majority party can anoint anyone at its head. Too bad for even Trump who wants to go through the steps of finding a safe Florida seat to begin with

A day or a week would seem too long in American politics; and in the current context, politicians and the media seem seized with something that is going to happen in a year and three years. But Democrats and President Biden are aware that the 2024 White House campaign began the day after the November 2020 election ended. ensure their president rises slowly and steadily from a 38% approval rating so that the 2022 midterm does not end in a disaster in the House and Senate, as current indicators show. Democrats are better off focusing on Biden than on Trump in 2022 or 2024.

(The writer was a senior reporter in Washington DC for approximately 15 years, covering North America and the United Nations)

