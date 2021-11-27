World Business Quick Take – Taipei Times





JAPAN PM frees additional budget Prime Minister Fumio Kishida presented his first supplementary budget yesterday, funding the country’s biggest tax package, as he tries to lay the groundwork for what he has touted as a new version of capitalism and secure a recovery economy ahead of next year’s elections. Kishidas’ cabinet approved new spending of $ 36 trillion ($ 316 billion) and the issuance of around 22 billion new government bonds to pay them off, government documents have shown, confirming earlier reports. . More than $ 1,000 billion in cash for households with children, as well as several trillions more for restaurants and other businesses hit by restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic are among the measures. Some analysts have questioned the need to spend so much now, given that Japan has lifted most of the restrictions. INDONESIA Revision of the employment law ordered A court ruling against a new job creation law could cloud its investment prospects, experts said yesterday in a potential blow to President Joko Widodos to boost investment and reduce the economy’s dependence on the consumption. The Constitutional Court on Thursday ordered the government to change the legislation within two years, citing procedural flaws in its treatment. The government said it would comply. Jakarta had touted the law in an attempt to attract foreign investors, citing related structural changes that saw measures introduced to ease labor rules, cut red tape and speed up the granting of permits. It cannot be ruled out that some investment decisions or corporate actions could be delayed as legal experts analyze the implications of this court ruling, Citibank economist Helmi Arman said in a client note. CAR MANUFACTURERS British production falls UK vehicle production fell 41.4% a year last month to its lowest level in October since 1956, due to the global shortage of semiconductor chips and the closure of a factory, showed on Friday data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders. A total of 64,729 vehicles rolled off UK production lines, according to the data. The fall reflected global supply chain issues and Honda’s final closure of its plant in late July. Production in the first 10 months of the year amounted to 721,505 vehicles, down 2.9% from the same period last year, when sites were closed for months due restrictions related to COVID-19. Annual production of cars and vans is expected to fall below 1 million for the second year in a row, but is expected to return above that level next year, the trade body said, citing an independent forecast from AutoAnalysis. . ITALY Apple and Google fined The Italian Competition Authority imposed 20 million euros ($ 22.5 million) in fines on Apple and Google yesterday. The agency said it fined Apple and Google 10 million euros each for breaking consumer codes, including failing to provide enough information to customers and resorting to aggressive methods in the use of their data for commercial purposes. Neither Apple nor Google provided clear and immediate information on the acquisition and use of user data for business purposes, the agency said in a statement. The regulator fined Apple and Amazon.com Inc 200 million euros earlier this week. Meanwhile, EU member states agreed on Thursday on their common position on two pieces of legislation that could establish unprecedented oversight over Big Tech.

Comments will be moderated. Keep comments relevant to the article. Comments containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned. The final decision will be at the discretion of the Taipei Times.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.taipeitimes.com/News/biz/archives/2021/11/27/2003768577 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos