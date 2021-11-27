Politics
Peng Shuais’ assault allegation draws attention to China’s elite political factions
Zhang Gaoli may be remembered as a reform-driven cadre who helped ease China’s exit from poverty and represented a rejuvenated nation, having even had talks with Barack Obama and Vladimir Putin.
But a sexual assault allegation brought by tennis star Peng Shuai has driven the 75-year-old in international #MeToo fury and drawn attention to the secret network of alliances at the highest levels of the Chinese Communist Party.
The question Zhang faces is whether the scandal stems from an individual and will ultimately be erased from history by state censors, or whether it will become the basis for a prolonged attack by his rivals for overthrow its network of influential allies.
Throughout its 100-year history, the CCP has demonstrated that lines of favoritism and loyalty, rather than merit or wrongdoing, ultimately decide whether an official goes up or down. The misfortune of a senior official can bode ill for the executives closest to them.
The party’s internal disciplinary body, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, also accused elites of sexual misconduct during the purges.
Under President Xi Jinping, factional conflicts are “much weaker” than in previous periods, when the ruthless power struggles within the CCP spilled over into the public sphere, according to a China-focused scholar who reported. wished to remain anonymous.
“But he hasn’t disappeared. People are just afraid to talk about it, ”he said.
Peng disappeared from the public eye this month after accusing Zhang, 40 years older than her, of sexually assaulting her on at least one occasion in Tianjin, the city where he served as a party leader from 2007 to 2012.
The three-time Olympian’s reappearance via a controlled series of videos in state media and a carefully crafted statement from the International Olympic Committee has stepped up the watch ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics in February.
But Peng’s fate could inevitably be interwoven with the ruthless power games being played atop the Chinese government.
“If there are ‘political factors’ at play, then Peng’s situation becomes much more complicated, and for the regime, the international public relations aspect is losing its importance,” said Jonathan Sullivan, director of China. Policy Institute at the University of Nottingham.
“They don’t want this international PR disaster just before the Olympics which seem likely to be complicated anyway, but in the end regime stability trumps everything,” he said. declared.
Zhang’s tenure on the standing committee of the politburo, China’s highest political body, ended in 2017 and his post as deputy premier a year later. However, clues as to Zhang’s future may lie in the bonds forged decades ago during China’s booming economic times.
Zhang started his career with a state oil group in Guangdong, southern China. During the 1970s and early 1980s he moved from being a doorman and personal secretary to leading the planning department of the company.
In the late 1980s and until the 1990s, he headed the Guangdong Economic Commission before serving for nearly 10 years as the vice-governor of the province and four years as the party secretary of Shenzhen, the heart of China’s tech industry.
As he rose through the party ranks, he was “widely regarded as a protégé of Jiang Zemin and Zeng Qinghong,” according to a profile of Cheng Li, a party leadership expert at the Brookings Institution.
Jiang was the president of China after Deng Xiaoping. Zeng was Jiang’s vice president and his right-hand man. Although immensely powerful in their prime, their influence seems to have waned under Xi.
But Jiang has remained a “unifying point” for various cliques within the party, the Chinese academic said. “There are a lot of different groups that have nothing in common except their potential opposition to Xi Jinping. This is why Jiang Zemin is so important.
Zhang was linked with prominent business figures, including Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing. According to Cheng of Brookings, Zhang married a classmate from Xiamen University. Their daughter married the son of Lee Yin Yee, a wealthy Hong Kong businessman.
He has been involved in state land deals with groups such as Evergrande and Fantasia, noted analysts at Cercius Group, a Montreal-based consultancy specializing in Chinese elite politics. The two are among China’s most indebted real estate groups, both based in Shenzhen, now fighting for their survival.
While Zhang was not seen as a rival to Xi when he took office as president in 2012, his wider network of connections may now prove essential to his future.
According to Cercius, Zhang had “nothing to do with Xi – of course he ‘played ball’. . . but that’s all “.
“Zhang has never been seen as an ally of Xi in the academic realm of Chinese elite literature, nor in Taiwanese elite Chinese literature, nor even in Hong Kong-based analysis. . . Zhang is pure ‘jiang-pai ‘The consulting firm said, referring to the informal name given to the elite faction loyal to Jiang Zemin.
Victor Shih, associate professor at the University of California at San Diego, noted that Zhang had worked for years with politburo members Li Hongzhong and Zhao Kezhi, the Minister of Public Safety.
“Of course, in that case, Zhao Kezhi’s help would be crucial,” Shih said.
Zhang’s seniority meant he had promoted others as well, meaning a larger group of rising officials could be affected by his potential downfall, experts said.
Shih suggests that this list could include Liu Kun, Minister of Finance; Wang Menghui, Minister of Housing and Urban Development; Niu Yibing, deputy director of the powerful Internet watchdog Cyberspace Administration of China; and Zheng Yanxiong, head of the new Hong Kong National Security Bureau.
Yet experts are still unsure whether the allegations against Zhang will be enough to overthrow him.
“Of course, you have to trigger the censorship apparatus to show that ‘we are protecting our own’,” Cercius analysts said of the reaction to Peng’s initial social media post. “But in reality, Xi now has the momentum to punish Zhang if he wants to.”
