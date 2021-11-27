Could Boris Johnson survive another Christmas lockdown?

In November 2021, Covid cases across Europe increased again. Large increases in Austria, the Netherlands and Germany have prompted some governments to reintroduce restrictions.

In Britain, cases have also increased and the damage is most felt in average wait times for ambulances, the highest in October since the records began. The prime minister refused to rule out a new national lockdown this winter. Christmas could be canceled again.

However, unlike last winter, almost four in five UK citizens (75%) are vaccinated, a higher figure than in Germany (70%). If Boris Johnson opts for caution and once again announces a UK lockdown, will the public abide by the new regulations? Could the cancellation of Christmas instead be the end of the Prime Minister’s term?

It appears UK citizens, however, are not paying as much attention to Covid right now as they have been before. Concern over the virus is now at its lowest level since the start of the crisis. With each passing week, voters are more concerned about the economy, jobs and getting back to normal than they are about Covid-19.

With that in mind, measures to lock down the country will undoubtedly frustrate most voters, and with Johnson’s reputation already weakened by the wave of sordid stories, enough MPs and voters might think it is time. for him to move on.

But Johnson has been here before. The scam and, quite simply, the sheer chaos of local lockdowns last year brought down the impression that the government was in charge, but it did not bring down the government. Voters felt the restrictions were a necessity, and although Britons are less concerned about Covid now than they have ever been, they remain cautious.

Almost as many fear catching the virus today as there were days before our very first lockdown in March of last year. While canceling Christmas would be disappointing, many voters would still accept further restrictions as a necessity.

So no, canceling Christmas would not cancel Boris Johnson. But can he sleep more easily on his future?

Over the past few months the poll numbers have dropped significantly and in November we saw the early Labor leaders in the lead for a while. Voters care less about covid, less about vaccine deployment, and therefore feel less compelled to support the government. The sleaze wave only accelerated this drift.

However, the people who backed the Tories in 2019 are not flocking to Labor in droves. Very few are. What explains this drift in Conservative support is that a large number of these voters do not know whether they will stay with the Conservatives again. Those numbers would wipe out the Tory majority, but that wouldn’t put Labor close to an election victory.

So, even if the sleaze perforated the support of the Conservatives, it did not destroy it. What could cause the Prime Minister the biggest headache is what is yet to come.

We know that an interest rate hike is underway and the overall cost of living is expected to rise as well. We know the economy is going through tough times, and voters are feeling it. This year, many homes made more money than the people who live there. This has been solid ground for the Tories for years: It hasn’t been since 2013 that Labor has come close to being seen as the best party to run the economy. If the reputation of the Conservative Party for its ability to manage the economy is damaged, so too is its credibility in governing.

So what will to bring down Boris Johnson? It will not cancel Christmas. And it won’t be sordid. But, if mismanaged, it might just be the biggest issue around the house: the cost of living.